Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Kia South AfricaWoodford GroupBizcommunity.comBroad MediaSumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Manufacturing & Parts News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


VWSA builds 100,000 Polos for SA market at Kariega factory

8 Mar 2023
The Kariega plant of Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA) has built the 100,000th unit of the current Polo for the local market, the company announced.
VWSA production director Ulrich Schwabe and sales and marketing director Thomas Milz celebrating the 100,000th Polo | image supplied
VWSA production director Ulrich Schwabe and sales and marketing director Thomas Milz celebrating the 100,000th Polo | image supplied

The Kariega plant has been building the current Polo since January 2018 and began production of the facelifted Polo in August 2021. Of the 100,000 vehicles, 80,644 were pre-facelift Polos and the remaining 19,356 were facelift Polo models.

VWSA celebrated several Polo milestones in 2022, reaching its one-millionth Polo built for export in May 2022, the 500,000th Polo (including the facelift and the model launched in 2018) in July 2022, and the 100,000 facelift Polo produced in August 2022. More recently, the company celebrated two million units of its popular Polos and Polo Vivos in November 2022.

VWSA currently builds the Polo Vivo for the local market and the Polo for all right-hand-drive markets and certain left-hand-drive markets. The Kariega plant is also the sole manufacturer worldwide of the Polo GTI.

“Though the majority of our Polos are built for export markets, we are incredibly proud of how popular this vehicle is among South African customers,” said Ulrich Schwabe, production director at VWSA.

“This includes our employees, who build these high-quality vehicles with pride, and whose dedication and love for our vehicles has made this milestone possible.”

NextOptions

Related

Volkswagen SA donates containers, equipment from decommissioned Covid-19 hospital
Volkswagen SA donates containers, equipment from decommissioned Covid-19 hospital19 Oct 2022
Volkswagen B-BBEE Initiatives Trust appoints new CEO
Volkswagen B-BBEE Initiatives Trust appoints new CEO7 Sep 2022
New Volkswagen SA sales and marketing director announced
New Volkswagen SA sales and marketing director announced27 Jan 2022
Volkswagen Group SA pledges support to 10 Gqeberha NPOs
Volkswagen Group SA pledges support to 10 Gqeberha NPOs11 Oct 2021
Volkswagen Polo reaches another milestone in South Africa - 400,000 units produced
Volkswagen Polo reaches another milestone in South Africa - 400,000 units produced24 Jun 2021
VWSA certified as Top Employer for 10th year in a row
VWSA certified as Top Employer for 10th year in a row19 Feb 2021
Rachel Kobo named VW Group's best apprentice for 2020
Rachel Kobo named VW Group's best apprentice for 202023 Dec 2020
Photo by on .
Never let a good crisis go to waste6 Oct 2020

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz