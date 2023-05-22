Industries

Electricity minister visits OEM plant in KZN

22 May 2023
The minister in the presidency responsible for electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has visited original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in KwaZulu-Natal.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

Joined by KZN Economic Development MEC, Sboniso Duma, the Minister visited the Toyota plant based in Prospecton, eThekwini.

“The minister’s visit to the OEMs is part of his continuous engagements with the automotive industry on their challenges caused by the current electricity crisis and possible short to medium-term solutions on the demand side,” the Ministry of Electricity said in a statement.

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

