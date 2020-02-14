Michael Wyatt appointed as Bata South Africa managing director

South African footwear designer Michael Wyatt has returned to the country through his appointment as Bata South Africa managing director - thereby supporting Alberto Errico, Bata Africa president. Errico has been balancing his role as both the president for Bata Africa and the managing director for Bata South Africa for the past year.

Michael Wyatt

Wyatt has been in the footwear industry for 19 years with 2020 being his 10-year celebration with Bata. He has worked with all the brands available in South Africa, across all the various departments, locally and abroad and he brings a treasury of knowledge to the diversity of South Africa. Wyatt’s return to SA has been championed by his wife and they are elated to be back ‘home’, in the country that he began his career as a footwear designer – ready to drive the existing strategy with Errico, serve Bata South Africa with his global experience and grow local markets and production.



