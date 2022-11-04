Baxter Theatre presents second run of Platform 9

Actors Theodore Jantjies and Maurice Paige, and producer Christo Davis, are bringing their successful comedy show back to the Baxter Theatre.

Image supplied: Theodore Jantjies and Maurice Paige

Platform 9: Coming Home is a two-man show which will take to the stage from 13 December 2022 until 7 January 2023 at The Gold Arrow Studio at the Baxter Theatre. It is performed in Afrikaans and some English, and has played to sold-out audiences throughout the country.

The show is a collaboration between three childhood friends who coincidentally all first gained notoriety as local soapie stars.

Davis became well-known for his role as Errol in 7de Laan, Jantjies as Xander in the same soapie and Paige as Calvin in Isidingo. They have all gone on to pursue different endeavours while the stage is still a shared first love.

“The Baxter has always been where my heart resides. It is the theatre where Platform 9: Coming Home had its first run. We are honoured to bring the last instalment of the trilogy to Baxter. Even more so, we are humbled to be back on stage entertaining Cape Town,” said Davis, who has written and directed the show.

“This production has always been personal to the three of us. It is an ode to the people we grew up with, characters who have influenced us just by watching them live. At the core of it, it’s a story about a brotherhood formed many years ago, three boys with a common dream. This is entrenched in the themes of Platform 9. Most of the stories in the play are biographical recounts of our lives,” he added.

Audiences are asked to brace themselves for a laugh-a-minute comedy show as the cast celebrates Cape Town and being Capetonian over the Festive Season.

“Cape Town is known for its diversity and entertaining characters,” said Paige.

Jantjies said, “We portray multiple characters in Platform 9, based on people that we know or grew up with. The best part for me is when we can capture the audience with the honesty of each character.”

This time around the show involves a love story that goes wrong when some pills get mixed up. There is also a guard with a dark secret and a blind man on his way to Parliament to correct the injustices of the past. All this hysterical chaos must be managed by Theo and Mau as their friendship is once again put to the test.

“This is the last leg of the show, and we are super excited to conclude at the Baxter. I believe we've built a good audience base for Platform 9 who will be back for more. The show speaks about Dreams, Friendship, Culture, Humanity and Love,” said Jantjies.

