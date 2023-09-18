The UnLearning Experience at Champagne Sports Resort, Drakensberg

The UnLearning Experience is a three-day retreat, hosted at the glorious Champagne Sports Resort in the Drakensburg this November 2023 (24 to 26). The retreat will offer time alone to reflect, strategic new year’s masterclasses, networking opportunities, pampering, fun activities, and a gala dinner event.
All created to help professionals who work hard throughout the year a chance to go away in a gorgeous environment to take stock of the year and step into 2024 strong and intentional about their growth and transformation.
The UnLearning Experience is a unique opportunity to challenge conventional thinking, inspire fresh insights, and drive transformative action in your personal and professional life. Whether you are an individual seeking personal growth, a business leader looking to foster innovation, or anyone eager to embrace change, this event is for you. The venue for The UnLearning Experience has been carefully selected; nestled in the picturesque Central Drakensberg, Champagne Sports Resort is the ultimate destination for work and play.
Stay updated and secure your spot by visiting our website: https://www.theunlearners.com/the-unlearning-experience/.