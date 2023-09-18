The UnLearning Experience at Champagne Sports Resort, Drakensberg

The UnLearners, a pioneering company at the forefront of personal and professional development, is excited to announce an extraordinary event: The UnLearning Experience: A weekend of letting go of who you were and grabbing hold of who you are becoming. True transformation only emerges when unlearning becomes a way of life.

About The UnLearning Experience

The UnLearning Experience is a three-day retreat, hosted at the glorious Champagne Sports Resort in the Drakensburg this November 2023 (24 to 26). The retreat will offer time alone to reflect, strategic new year’s masterclasses, networking opportunities, pampering, fun activities, and a gala dinner event.

All created to help professionals who work hard throughout the year a chance to go away in a gorgeous environment to take stock of the year and step into 2024 strong and intentional about their growth and transformation.

Event details

Name: The UnLearning Experience: A weekend of letting go of who you were and grabbing hold of who you are becoming.



Date: 24 to 26 November 2023



Location: Champagne Sports Resort, Drakensberg, KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

