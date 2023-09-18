Industries

The UnLearning Experience at Champagne Sports Resort, Drakensberg

18 Sep 2023
Asante Solutions
The UnLearners, a pioneering company at the forefront of personal and professional development, is excited to announce an extraordinary event: The UnLearning Experience: A weekend of letting go of who you were and grabbing hold of who you are becoming. True transformation only emerges when unlearning becomes a way of life.
The UnLearning Experience at Champagne Sports Resort, Drakensberg

About The UnLearning Experience

The UnLearning Experience is a three-day retreat, hosted at the glorious Champagne Sports Resort in the Drakensburg this November 2023 (24 to 26). The retreat will offer time alone to reflect, strategic new year’s masterclasses, networking opportunities, pampering, fun activities, and a gala dinner event.

All created to help professionals who work hard throughout the year a chance to go away in a gorgeous environment to take stock of the year and step into 2024 strong and intentional about their growth and transformation.

Event details

  • Name: The UnLearning Experience: A weekend of letting go of who you were and grabbing hold of who you are becoming.
  • Date: 24 to 26 November 2023
  • Location: Champagne Sports Resort, Drakensberg, KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.
  • Secure your tickets now: https://www.theunlearners.com/the-unlearning-experience/

    What to expect

    • Inspiring speakers: Renowned thought leaders and experts will share their insights on the art of unlearning, personal growth, and navigating change.
    • Interactive workshops: Engage in hands-on workshops that provide practical tools and strategies for unlearning old habits and embracing new possibilities.
    • Networking opportunities: Connect with like-minded individuals and professionals who are on their own journey of transformation.
    • Transformational experiences: Immerse yourself in experiences designed to challenge your thinking, spark creativity, and catalyse personal growth.
    • Unprecedented insights: Gain fresh perspectives and discover innovative approaches to navigating the ever-changing world.

    Why attend?

    The UnLearning Experience is a unique opportunity to challenge conventional thinking, inspire fresh insights, and drive transformative action in your personal and professional life. Whether you are an individual seeking personal growth, a business leader looking to foster innovation, or anyone eager to embrace change, this event is for you. The venue for The UnLearning Experience has been carefully selected; nestled in the picturesque Central Drakensberg, Champagne Sports Resort is the ultimate destination for work and play.

    Stay updated and secure your spot by visiting our website: https://www.theunlearners.com/the-unlearning-experience/.

    Asante Solutions
    WE ARE DIGITAL Strategists, Creatives, and Data-Organizers. We bring brands to life and keep them relevant. We use technology, data insights, and creativity to make their businesses thrive.

