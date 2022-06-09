Meet Asante Solutions: An agency that is part of the machinery behind the trending UKZN graduation

Guided by the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Corporate Relations, Asante Solutions was part of the team tasked with capturing and telling authentic African stories of proud and celebratory moments during the 2022 University of KwaZulu Natal (UKZN) graduation ceremony which ran from 4-21 May 2022. And with this year marking the first time in two years that students were able to celebrate in-person graduations (due to the Covid-19 pandemic), it is no surprise the campaign racked up heaps of excitement and engagement from over 8,000 graduates. Coupled with that, the graduation ceremonies were preceded by the inauguration of the new chancellor, Dr. Reuel J. Khoza, who is described as a distinguished leader and change agent at the forefront of transformation in South African.

Photo: Sethu Dlamini

“We embrace storytelling. We use the power of technology to do this instantly and distribute content globally. All digital tactics we implement are data driven, from the social listening we do and insights derived across all platforms,” comments Muhle Ndwalane, managing director of Asante Solutions.



The company executed a brief from UKZN’s corporate relations division, the brains behind the UKZN graduation media and communications strategy. This innovative strategy has seen UKZN graduation ceremonies dominating mainstream and social media space over the past couple of years

“Integrating with the UKZN corporate relations division team is an amazing experience as we are able to work in harmony and seamlessly achieve multiple goals that increase the UKZN brand value. The success of the #UKZNGrad2022 is a testament to that, as we were able to instil pride on all stakeholders and increase the number of prospective students.”



Through the execution of the humancentric and authentic marketing strategy adopted by UKZN, Asante Solutions contributed to putting the UKZN brand on the map by highlighting touching celebratory moments of students and parents, jubilations and ululations that saw the UKZN hashtag #UKZNGrad2022 topping the Twitter trends list in first place for three consecutive days with over 12 million impressions, and having other social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Tik Tok) reaching millions of people. The UKZN TikTok account in particular was opened on 4 May, the first day of the graduation, and has now gained more than 52,000 followers and over three million views in less than a month due to the authentic content that has been developed during the graduation season.



A proud and emotional parent singing from the heart.



Graduation is a stepping stone to a better tomorrow.#MyUKZN #MyPride #UKZN #InspiringGreatness #Graduation #UKZNGrad2022 pic.twitter.com/I31KZZ21jZ — University of KZN (@UKZN) May 11, 2022



@Nomfundo_Moh set the #UKZNGrad2022 on fire, declaring soft life to fellow graduates while her song was being played as a surprise in the background.



Sisazophila i-soft life bahlali! ��



Halala @Nomfundo_Moh #UKZNGrad2022 #MyUKZN #MyPride #UKZN #InspiringGreatness #Graduation pic.twitter.com/cTA8rHRLX1 — University of KZN (@UKZN) May 14, 2022



DONE DEAL: HAPPY ENDING FOR DUMISANI AS HE IS OFFERED PERMANENT EMPLOYMENT AND FUNDING FOR STUDIES



Less than 24 hours after his emotional graduation which moved many South Africans, 23-year-old Dumisani Ngobese has been offered a job.



(1/9) #UKZNGrad2022 pic.twitter.com/dMeFpVv4Yu — University of KZN (@UKZN) May 14, 2022



The stage is yours, do your thing ngan’yakwethu!#UKZNGrad2022 pic.twitter.com/pbKGU05EBP — University of KZN (@UKZN) May 12, 2022



“This is UKZN, a university that continues to strive for greatness globally while maintaining its African roots. After all, the university's vision is "to be the premier university of African scholarship, so Asante Solution was part of a team that played a crucial role to deliver on those values, vision and Afrocentric stories." – Normah Zondo, executive director in the corporate relations division at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.



The 2022 grad campaign has gone above and beyond in terms of achieving stellar results and instilling a great sense of pride in the UKZN community, while inspiring greatness in many other people. Don’t miss the opportunity to become part of this spectacular community. Visit



Asante Solutions are also nominated for the Inaugural Top 16 Youth Owned Brands Awards (YOBA). To vote for them follow this link:



