Phytoceutics launches in South Africa

Creating a portfolio of leading nutraceutical brands, designed to unlock growth through natural synergies.

Phytoceutics™, which officially launched in South Africa on 1 November 2022, is a culmination of years of hard work and dedication to natural medicine. It is the international representation of a company that was started by a family and has now evolved into an international healthcare group that represents a number of innovative, high-quality, ethically sourced nutraceutical products and brands.

Laura Johnston, marketing director at Phytoceutics™

Phytoceutics International has been the Swiss holding company of Coyne Healthcare since 2016 and the introduction of the Phytoceutics™ brand will unify Coyne, brands it represents in South Africa like Similasan and Terranova, and attract other high-quality international brands to join its portfolio.

Retha Conrad, CEO of Phytoceutics™ in South Africa commented: “With its passion, strong belief system and deep rooted understanding of nutraceuticals, Coyne Healthcare was able to secure a place for itself in the South African market as a pioneer in pure, highly bioavailable vitamins, minerals and botanicals. Phytoceutics™ will continue to follow this ethos in South Africa and allow Coyne and other brands it represents to expand both locally and internationally.”

Marketing director, Laura Johnston adds: “While a lot is changing, we are as committed as ever to our mission to build and grow a portfolio of leading nutraceutical brands, and to secure our position as pioneers in natural medicine and alternative healthcare. It is of utmost importance to us that we are trusted – both from a quality and ethical perspective – and that consumers are educated to make conscious choices when it comes to their health and wellbeing.

In addition to being the holding company for established brands, Phytoceutics™ is launching its own range of premium quality nutraceuticals before the end of 2022.

“Produced by nature and supported by science – this range will be about healthspan as well as lifespan and will aim to assist in optimising health," explains Johnston. “As with all products in our portfolio, the Phytoceutics™ range will be based on a solid foundation of innovation and science, using only pure, high-quality ingredients that are environmentally friendly and ethically sourced, and are backed by numerous research studies. We are excited to share more about this in due course.”

To find out more about Phytoceutics™ and its other brands, head to the Phytoceutics™ website www.phytoceutics.com.



