SA's Aspen gets $30m grant to make vaccines

12 Dec 2022
By: Nqobile Dludla
Aspen Pharmacare has wrapped up pacts to secure funding of $30m from the Gates Foundation and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to help make affordable vaccines for Africa, the company said.
Source:
Source: Pixabay

In August, Aspen announced a deal with the Serum Institute of India to make and sell four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa, as it looked to use its near-idle Covid-19 vaccine production lines in South Africa.

It had been negotiating with the two organisations for grant funding.

"The new funding from CEPI and the Gates Foundation will support a 10-year agreement between Aspen and Serum Institute that aims to expand the supply and sourcing of affordable vaccines manufactured in Africa," the company said.

Each of the two will contribute $15m.

The Serum Institute agreement provides for Aspen to make and distribute pneumococcal, rotavirus, polyvalent meningococcal and hexavalent vaccines commonly administered in Africa.

It gives Aspen certainty on volumes, which will eventually more than cover an expected fall in revenue from its Covid vaccine contract with Johnson & Johnson, chief executive Stephen Saad said in August.

On Monday, Aspen said the funding, in addition to supporting the "technology transfer activities" set to begin early in 2023, will help sustain its regional vaccine-making capacity against future outbreaks.

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
