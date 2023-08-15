Industries

Africa


Unemployment rate dips in Q2

15 Aug 2023
By: Kopano Gumbi
South Africa's unemployment rate fell slightly to 32.6% in the second quarter of this year from 32.9% in the first quarter, reaching its lowest since the first quarter of 2021, data showed on Tuesday, 15 August 2023.
File photo: Casual workers display posters advertising their skills at an intersection in Kempton Park, near Johannesburg, South Africa, 1 October 2020. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
Statistics South Africa said the number of unemployed people was 7.921 million in the second quarter versus 7.933 million in the first quarter.

Analysts had predicted the official unemployment rate would remain at 32.9% in the second three months of the year.

According to an expanded definition of unemployment that includes those discouraged from seeking work, 42.1% of the labour force was jobless in April-June compared with 42.4% in January-March.

Social grant recipients stand in a queue outside a post office, as joblessness takes its toll in Meadowlands, a suburb of Soweto, South Africa, 24 February 2022. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Unemployment rate rises amid power crisis

By 16 May 2023

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Kopano Gumbi

Reporting by Kopano Gumbi; editing by Alexander Winning
Source: Reuters.
