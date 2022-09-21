Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

LexisNexisBrandMappBizcommunity.comJNPREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

HR & Management News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

HR & Management jobs

  • Senior Recruitment Consultant Pretoria
  • Virtual Executive Assistant – Dutch/German/ French/Italian/Spanish Cape Town
  • Office and HR Administrator Cape Town, Johannesburg
  • Chief Director - Human Resources Stellenbosch
  • Technical Candidate Recruiter Johannesburg
  • IT Candidate Recruitment Specialist Johannesburg
  • Technical Candidate Recruiter Johannesburg
  • Manager: Diversity and Inclusiveness Cape Town
  • Professional Officer: Organisational Development Cape Town
  • Head: ERP Digital Services Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Giyani Labour Centre temporarily closed due to non-compliance

    21 Sep 2022
    Occupational Health and Safety Inspectors have closed a building leased by the Department of Employment and Labour at the Giyani Labour Centre in the Old Government Complex due to non-compliance.
    Source: © stockWERK -
    Source: © stockWERK - Fotolia.com

    Acting Chief Director Provincial Operations, Phaswane Tladi, said that it was discovered that a section occupied by the department is non-compliant with the requirements of the following OHS Regulations: Facilities regulations 9, which deals with sanitation facility maintenance.

    "It is unfortunate that the building had to be closed during a time when clients require services. However, the health and safety of both employees and customers is a top priority. Inspectors are responsible for preventing any fatalities that may result from such incidents," Tladi said.

    Tladi stated said the department must set a good example, so that others can see that the inspectorate is serious about compliance.

    “The inspectorate unit's services are unaffected by the closure because inspections are conducted on the field.

    “At the provincial office, the processing unit will continue to process applications. Staff will be available outside the office from 7.30am to 10.00am to collect payment forms from clients who have already applied to ensure that payments continue,” Tladi said.

    The Acting Chief Director said the building will be closed until the landlord resolves the problem.

    The department has apologised for the inconvenience caused by the closure. However, clients can still access services online at www.labour.gov.za or visit the nearest Labour Office in Malamulele.

    Meanwhile, another OHS Inspector closed the Department of Education building in Polokwane on 12 September 2022, as they did not have a certificate of compliance.

    It was also found that electrical wires were not covered, housekeeping was not conducive for working and fire extinguishers were blocked, which may result in fatalities should there be a fire.

    “A forklift found on the premises was prohibited from being used, as it has never been tested and is operated by officials who were never trained. It was later discovered that employees of the said department violated the prohibition order and have been recommended for prosecution.

    “The building will remain closed until the Department of Education rectifies the issue. Subsequent to that, OHS inspectors will do a follow-up inspection to uplift the prohibition,” the department said.

    NextOptions

    Related

    Image source: © rawpixel –
    Job seekers in Limpopo urged to register for potential opportunities24 Nov 2021
    Image source: Getty Images
    Labour dept tackles long queues to mitigate Covid-1926 Jan 2021
    Photo by fotografierende from
    Bronkhorstspruit Labour Centre temporarily closed31 Jul 2020
    Image source: Getty Images
    Several labour offices close18 Jun 2020
    Photo by from
    CT labour centre to close on Monday8 Jun 2020
    Labour centre closed after employee tests positive for Covid-19
    Labour centre closed after employee tests positive for Covid-1912 May 2020

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz