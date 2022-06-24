'I Am' movement of SA health workers throws down the gauntlet to health minister and Gauteng premier

More than 130 senior health professionals have published an unprecedented open letter addressed to the Minister of Health and the Premier of Gauteng.



Source: Pixabay As a result, the “I Am” movement arose spontaneously in recent days.



It points to a shift in power within the health system, with those on the frontlines now more determined than ever to speak out about the appalling conditions under which they work – conditions patients are forced to endure.



