Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

ASUSBurnesseoOptiSmileEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Hospital Groups News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Nine Tambo Memorial Hospital staff among the dead in tanker blast

28 Dec 2022
By: Bhargav Acharya
The death toll from a gas tanker explosion in Johannesburg on Christmas Eve has climbed to 18, as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to support people affected by the blast.
Source: Reuters.
Source: Reuters.

The explosion tore the roof off the emergency department at the Tambo Memorial hospital, destroyed two houses, several cars and injured bystanders up to 500 metres from the scene in the city's Boksburg suburb.

The vehicle caught fire under a low bridge. The truck driver has been arrested on suspicion of culpable homicide, police said.

"Of the 18 deceased people, nine are Tambo Memorial Hospital staff," the Gauteng Department of Health said in a statement.

President Ramaphosa said hospital patients and children were among the dead.

"The nation's hearts go out to everyone affected by this devastating incident," he added in a statement.

"While we await the outcome of investigations into this tragedy, this incident does... call on all of us to show due care and to avoid risk when we are out on our roads."

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Cyril Ramaphosa, road accidents, death toll, Gauteng department of health

Related

Source: Reuters.
Ramaphosa's power base boosted, but South Africa's reform path still rocky23 Dec 2022
Why finding a new head for struggling Eskom won't end the blackouts
Why finding a new head for struggling Eskom won't end the blackouts19 Dec 2022
Increased connectivity will help diversify the South African economy
Bullion PR & CommunicationIncreased connectivity will help diversify the South African economy19 Dec 2022
Search for new Eskom CEO begins
Search for new Eskom CEO begins15 Dec 2022
Source:
India's Narendra Modi is the most influential world leader on Twitter in 20227 Dec 2022
Source: Reuters.
SA finance minister: Ramaphosa should stay in job, macro framework remains2 Dec 2022
Source:
Threat to Ramaphosa's efforts to rekindle investor confidence in Africa's most industrialised economy2 Dec 2022
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to National Assembly members' questions in parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, 3 November 2022. Reuters/Esa Alexander/File Photo
Ramaphosa's future as president in question after misconduct report1 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz