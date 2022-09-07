Tiger Brands recalls baby powder after detecting asbestos

Consumer packaged goods giant Tiger Brands is recalling Purity Essentials Baby Powder.

Source: Supplied

The company said the product recall is a precautionary measure after trace levels of asbestos were detected in test samples from a batch of pharmaceutical-grade talc powder used as raw material in the production of finished powder products.

Products forming part of this recall include the 100g, 200g and 400g pack sizes of Purity Essentials Baby Powder. This recall does not affect Purity Essentials Baby Cornstarch Powder or any other baby care products under the Purity brand.

Product Description Weight Barcode Purity Essentials Baby Powder/ Purity & Elizabeth Anne’s Essentials Baby Powder 100g 6009523601859 Purity Essentials Baby Powder/ Purity & Elizabeth Anne’s Essentials Baby Powder 200g 6009523601866 Purity Essentials Baby Powder/ Purity & Elizabeth Anne’s Essentials Baby Powder 400g 6009523601828 Purity & Elizabeth Anne’s Fresh Baby Powder 400g 6009523604515

"The batch of raw material with the detected trace levels of asbestos does not meet the company’s strict quality and safety standards. Matters of quality and safety are an absolute priority for Tiger Brands. In the best interest of consumers and as a precautionary measure, the company made the decision to initiate a product recall of the affected products after consultation with the National Consumer Commission," Tiger Brands said in a statement.

The company is working with its retail and wholesale customers to remove all affected baby powder products from store shelves.

Consumers are encouraged to return their Purity Essentials Baby Powder products to their nearest supermarket, wholesaler or pharmacy outlet that stocks the product for a cash refund or coupon from 8 September 2022.

The financial impact of this recall is not material to the group’s results, Tiger Brands noted.

For more information consumers visit www.purity.co.za or contact the consumer careline on 0860 004 755 or at moc.sdnarbregit@dscregit.