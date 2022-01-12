Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

KantarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Technology News South Africa

Menu

Retail trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

CSI & Sustainability trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Marketing & Media trends

Property trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Retail jobs

  • SAP Functional Consultant - French/German Johannesburg
  • SAP Functional Consultant - French/German Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Smollan buys Argility Technology Group from Capital Eye Investments

    12 Jan 2022
    South Africa's Argility Technology Group has been snapped up by the Smollan Group, a global intelligent commerce solutions business that works to deliver growth for retailers and brand owners across five continents, including Africa.

    Marko Salic, CEO, Argility Technology Group. Source: Supplied
    Marko Salic, CEO, Argility Technology Group. Source: Supplied

    Smollan acquired ATG from Capital Eye Investments - a private equity and venture capital company that invests in technology-driven businesses with a particular focus on emerging markets. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

    Smollan has a 90-year history of partnering with brands to create and execute insight-led solutions to deliver growth, wider distribution and operational efficiency, while ATG’s origins trace back to a 35-year-plus history as a prominent software developer and supplier to the retail and supply chain sectors.

    Expanding data offering within retail and supply chain


    James Collett, Smollan chief data officer, emphasises the importance of the strategic acquisition. "ATG joining the Smollan Group is a significant step forward in our strategy to expand our technology and data offering within retail and supply chain. We are extremely excited about the synergies which exist between the businesses, and as a leading global commerce solution company, we will be looking to grow the ATG footprint internationally.

    "An aligned and strong culture is always foundational to creating a successful partnership, and in ATG and its people, we believe that we have found just that. We look forward to welcoming ATG into the Smollan family,” says Collett.

    Q&A: Marko Salic on digitally transforming retail and supply chain solutions
    Q&A: Marko Salic on digitally transforming retail and supply chain solutions

    By Evan-Lee Courie 3 May 2019


    Marko Salic, ATG CEO notes that the acquisition is one of the most important events in the history of Argility. “ATG is immensely excited about this new phase in the history of the group. Over the past five years, we have made notable strategic investments in the acquisition of companies that have served to augment our goal of partnering with retail and supply chain organisations to help them digitise and transition into industry 4.0.

    “The purchase of ATG by Smollan represents a substantial investment in our business and an expanded pathway to global markets. The synergies between Argility’s vision and mission with that of Smollan made this a very appealing move for us and a good cultural fit for our group. Combining these strengths will serve to enhance ATG’s portfolio; expand our solutions, and service delivery for current and future customers,” says Salic.

    The Smollan acquisition of ATG has been ratified by all regulatory bodies and is effective immediately.
    NextOptions
    Don't miss BizTrends2022 - 7 keynote speakers forecast trends shaping business in our region! Register now!
    Read more: Smollan, retail technology, supply chain technology, Argility Technology Group

    Related

    Source: Dolgachov -
    Online retail trends taking root in 20221 day ago
    Cutting through the clutter of retail promo days
    Cutting through the clutter of retail promo days6 Jan 2022
    South African retailers' readiness for the fourth industrial revolution
    South African retailers' readiness for the fourth industrial revolution23 Nov 2021
    Source: Supplied
    Just 40% of shoppers trust retailers to fulfill orders as promised22 Nov 2021
    Source: ©Andriy Popov -
    #CEM21: Managing customer needs - Humans vs tech or human and tech?19 Nov 2021
    Woolworths beefs up digital team to grow omnichannel capabilities
    Woolworths beefs up digital team to grow omnichannel capabilities8 Oct 2021
    Source: Supplied
    4 important factors influencing the retail landscape today5 Oct 2021
    Source: Ford Motor Company
    Walmart partners with Ford and Argo AI to trial self-driving deliveries20 Sep 2021

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz