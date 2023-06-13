All UK's Sainsbury-based Lloyds Pharmacies close today

All 237 Lloyds Pharmacy branches located in Sainsbury's in the UK will cease operation by the end of business today.

The news follows a major restructuring operation at the firm, says Retail Gazette.

Closures were initially planned to be phased in over the next year, but have now been brought forward, according to Pharmacy Business magazine.

A spokesperson from LloydsPharmacy told Pharmacy Business: “In January 2023 Lloyds Pharmacy announced the withdrawal of pharmacy services from all Sainsbury’s stores, to take place throughout 2023.

“It can now confirm that any remaining branches within the Sainsbury’s estate will close by 13 June 2023.

“Throughout the process, LloydsPharmacy has been committed to helping patients easily find a suitable alternative provision. It has kept patients informed of when services from their specific pharmacy will end so that they can transfer their nominations as needed.

Lloyds Pharmacy were also reported to be considering closures of some standalone stores, which are not affected by today’s announcement.

Changing market conditions

An earlier announcement blamed “changing market conditions” for the decision, which is thought to put 2,000 jobs on the line across the UK.

It follows a major restructuring operation at the firm, which is the UK’s second-largest chain of chemists behind high-street giant Boots.

Private equity firm Aurelius snapped up Lloyds Pharmacy last year.