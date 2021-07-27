For SA's middle class, Covid is not the worst stressor

Any measure of happiness in South Africa during Covid times has to take into consideration that we are a nation, already chronically and highly stressed by the impacts of obdurate social and economic inequality. When a mega-sample of 30,000 mid-income South Africans participating in the latest BrandMapp survey were given a list of 'which of these things keep you up at night?', the average respondent ticked off no less than seven items.