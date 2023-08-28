ATKASA CEO, Leon Marinus, named one of 2023's Top Global Leaders in Online Media & Marketing

When asked about Leon Marinus as the choice for Insights Success magazine’s accolade, this is what the notable magazine’s editor in chief, Chidiebere Moses Ogbodo, had to say: "Leon Marinus employs marketing as a catalyst for transformation: Leon Marinus, CEO of ATKASA, fosters robust alliances where clients' success takes precedence. With visionary leadership, a resilient spirit, and a passion for collaboration, he's acknowledged as one of the '10 Most Visionary Leaders in Online Media & Marketing, 2023' by Insights Success, solidifying his role as a global leader in digital marketing."

– Chidiebere Moses Ogbodo

Insights Success magazine, an authoritative platform that covers technology and business updates ruling the current business world, featured Leon Marinus for his commendable leadership and profound impact on the digital marketing sector. His distinctive approach to marketing, characterised by his commitment to creating meaningful partnerships with clients, sets him apart as a global leader in digital marketing.

The magazine highlighted Leon’s belief in collaboration, as opposed to merely providing services to clients. “Rather than working for his clientele, Leon believes in collaborating with them, forging robust alliances where their triumph becomes his utmost priority,” the magazine stated.

“Under Leon’s visionary leadership, ATKASA weathered various challenges and periods of decline, emerging as a more resilient and determined entity. Even during the recent global Covid-19 pandemic, the firm did not lose any clients nor lay off any employees, further testament to their unwavering dedication and resilience.”

Leon’s approach to collaboration and his profound understanding of clients' challenges have led to ATKASA undergoing significant expansion. His team's steadfast commitment has driven remarkable growth, with the firm even acquiring its own office building, indicative of their continued upward momentum.

"Marketing is more than a mere business venture; it is a vehicle for effecting positive change," shared Leon in the feature. ATKASA, under Leon’s guidance, continues to be more than a digital marketing agency. It is a testament to the power of collaboration, resilience, and innovative thinking in shaping the future of digital marketing.

As ATKASA continues to thrive under Leon's able leadership, it is clear that the company is not just about achieving success, but rather about creating a lasting impact on the digital marketing industry and its clientele.

“To be recognised by such a prestigious publication has been an absolute honour for my team and I.” commented Leon Marinus. “It goes a long way towards motivating us to consistently make a positive difference, not just for our clients and ourselves, but for the marketing industry as a whole.”

We invite you to read more about Leon’s journey and his vision for ATKASA in the featured article in Insights Success magazine.



