ATKASA Digital Agency secures Blind Guys as new national client

8 May 2023
Issued by: ATKASA - Digital Agency
ATKASA Digital Agency, a leading provider of digital marketing services in South Africa, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Blind Guys, a premier provider of blinds, awnings, and shutters, as their new national client.
ATKASA Digital Agency secures Blind Guys as new national client

This exciting collaboration will see ATKASA manage the marketing needs of Blind Guys and its franchises, driving the growth and expansion of the brand across the country.

With their proven track record in delivering exceptional digital marketing strategies, ATKASA is well-equipped to boost the visibility and reach of the Blind Guys brand. This strategic partnership will enhance the brand's online presence, increase customer engagement, and propel the company forward in South Africa's competitive blinds and shutters market.

We are confident that ATKASA's expertise in marketing will play a pivotal role in driving our brand's growth.
– Wynand Louw, owner and CEO of Blind Guys South Africa

Leon Marinus, managing director of ATKASA Digital Agency, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: "We are incredibly excited to work with Blind Guys as their national marketing partner. Our team is dedicated to creating and executing innovative marketing strategies that will amplify the brand's presence and elevate their franchises. We believe in the quality of their products and are eager to contribute to their success."

Wynand Louw, owner and CEO of Blind Guys South Africa, shared similar sentiments: "We are confident that ATKASA's expertise in marketing will play a pivotal role in driving our brand's growth. Their passion for delivering excellent results aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

ATKASA's partnership with Blind Guys highlights the agency's continued commitment to helping businesses of all sizes harness the power of digital marketing to achieve their goals. With the backing of ATKASA's marketing prowess, Blind Guys can expect a significant boost in their brand's performance and recognition in the market.

About ATKASA Digital Agency

ATKASA Digital Agency is a leading provider of digital marketing services in South Africa. With years of experience and a team of skilled professionals, ATKASA specialises in crafting innovative and result-driven marketing strategies that help businesses grow and thrive in today's digital landscape. Services include search engine optimisation, social media management, content marketing, and more.

About Blind Guys

Blind Guys is a premier South African brand specialising in high-quality blinds, awnings, and shutters. With a network of franchises across the country, Blind Guys has built a reputation for excellence in product quality, customer service, and expert installation. Blind Guys is committed to providing the perfect window solutions for every home and office, delivering exceptional value to its clients.

ATKASA - Digital Agency
ATKASA, a leading Digital Marketing Agency, combines progressive, data-driven thinking with in-depth knowledge garnered from many years experience within the digital space. Which translates to measurable results for our clients.
