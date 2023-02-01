Industries

ATKASA Digital Agency celebrates 14 years of dedicated service to local and international brands

1 Feb 2023
Issued by: ATKASA - Digital Agency
ATKASA Digital Agency, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions, today announced that it has marked its 14th year of providing exceptional service to local and international brands.
ATKASA Digital Agency celebrates 14 years of dedicated service to local and international brands

Since its inception in 2009, ATKASA has been dedicated to delivering innovative and effective digital marketing solutions to help brands reach their full potential. Over the past 14 years, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality work and exceptional customer service.

"We are proud to celebrate 14 years of dedicated service to our clients," said managing director, Leon Marinus. "Our success is a result of the hard work and commitment of our talented team, who believe in our vision and strive to deliver the best results for our clients.”

ATKASA's team of experts specialises in a wide range of digital marketing services, including search engine optimisation (SEO), social media marketing, pay-per-click advertising, content marketing, and more. The agency has helped numerous local and international brands to achieve their marketing goals, improve their online presence, and drive significant growth.

ATKASA Digital Agency celebrates 14 years of dedicated service to local and international brands

"Over the past 14 years, we have seen the digital marketing landscape evolve dramatically," said Marinus. "But one thing that remains constant is our commitment to delivering the highest quality service and results to our clients. We are excited to continue this tradition and look forward to serving our clients for many more years to come.”

"I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all of our clients, both big and small, for their continued support and trust in us over the past 14 years," said Marinus. "Their partnership has been instrumental in our success, and we look forward to continued growth and success together in the future."

About ATKASA Digital Agency

ATKASA Digital Agency is a leading provider of digital marketing solutions, offering a wide range of services to help brands reach their full potential. With a focus on delivering results-driven solutions, the agency is committed to helping its clients achieve their marketing goals and drive growth.

For more information, please visit the ATKASA Digital Agency website or contact +27(0)11 024 3847.

Media Contact:
ATKASA - Digital Agency Pty Ltd
info@atkasa.com
www.atkasa.com

ATKASA - Digital Agency
ATKASA, a leading Digital Marketing Agency, combines progressive, data-driven thinking with in-depth knowledge garnered from many years experience within the digital space. Which translates to measurable results for our clients.

