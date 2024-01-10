Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Medtech News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    World Economic Forum initiates global effort for AI healthcare transformation

    10 Jan 2024
    10 Jan 2024
    A new World Economic Forum initiative unveiled this week will unlock the transformative potential of digital tools and new technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), in healthcare and the critical importance of concerted public-private collaboration in driving their global adoption.
    Source: 123RF.
    Source: 123RF.

    The Digital Healthcare Transformation Initiative, launched in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), will harness the untapped power of digital solutions to help address the host of pressing, interconnected challenges straining the global healthcare system.

    The joint effort will foster international collaboration around promising new digital tools, such as AI, to reshape patient care and improve system inefficiencies worldwide.

    “Digital transformation has the potential to overcome the serious challenges patients and populations are facing worldwide,” said Shyam Bishen, head of the Centre for Health and Healthcare, and member of the executive committee at World Economic Forum.

    “Greater public-private collaboration is urgently needed to address these complex challenges. We are committed to providing an adaptable, co-operative platform to connect the dots and accelerate and scale up the innovative efforts of key change-making organisations in healthcare globally.”

    Transforming Healthcare: Navigating Digital Health with a Value-Driven Approach, a joint report by the World Economic Forum and BCG, also launched this week, underscores this urgent need for concerted collaboration around the scaling up of digital solutions to the triad of interconnected challenges straining health systems today – insufficient financial and human resources, the increasing burden of chronic diseases, and inequitable outcomes and access to care.

    Strategic framework

    "This joint initiative marks a significant step towards harnessing the power of digital solutions and AI to elevate health outcomes, enhance efficiency, and bridge the gaps in access and care that exist in far too many countries,” said Torben Danger, global leader of BCG’s Health Care Practice and a co-author of the report.

    "Now is the moment for governments, healthcare system leads, and the private sector to intensify their efforts and establish the right conditions that not only allow digital, data and AI solutions, but also enable them to thrive and transform global healthcare in an ethical and secure way."

    The report’s strategic framework outlines five overarching digital enablers that could expedite the sustainable transformation of healthcare systems and help ensure maximum impact for patients worldwide:

    • Data: Unlock the value of data that enables digital applications to create impact.
    • Tech and analytics: Build strong tech and analytics foundation that can extract value from data.
    • Funding and incentives: Align incentives among stakeholders and ensure funding so digital solutions can be scaled up for maximum impact.
    • Hybrid healthcare delivery: Strengthen digital capabilities and user design to facilitate implementation.
    • Regulations and policies: Develop fit-for-purpose digital regulations and policies.

    Read more: medtech, AI
    NextOptions


    Related

    Precious Nala is the founder of NXT Consultancy. Source: Supplied.
    #BizTrends2024: Marketing and business trends to transform SA
     3 hours
    Source: © 123rf Sheer Publishing Africa gives three trends it believes the music industry needs to consider in 2024
    3 trends the music industry needs to consider
    1 day
    Image supplied. Cherylann Sawyer, managing partner at Ogilvy Digital, examines the pivotal micro, macro, and mega-trends shaping advertising
    #BizTrends2024: Charting the future of advertising and technology
     1 day
    Source: © 123rf Ronelle Bester, MD of Red Ribbon Communications, delves into some of the key PR trends anticipated to define 2024
    9 key PR trends for 2024
     2 days
    Source: © 123rf Mariette Frazer, a lecturer in retail marketing in the Department of Marketing, says the retail sector finds itself on the brink of another transformative phase
    Retail 2024: Technology driving change, but leadership is the navigator
     5 Jan 2024
    Source: © 123rf Riyaat Phillips, senior presales manager at Altron Systems Integration says that people are the answer for retail going forward
    Retail 2024: People the biggest trend and the biggest lesson
     5 Jan 2024
    Source: 123RF.
    2024 tech trends: AI-powered digital transformation dominates
     3 Jan 2024
    Source: 123RF.
    Revolutionising healthcare: Embracing AI for seamless patient recovery and business growth in the digital era
     1 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz