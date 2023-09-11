Industries

Media strategy finds its new home

11 Sep 2023
Issued by: The Strat Farm
If you're a media strategist, a media agency decision-maker or an advertiser, then this is for you. At long last, a platform that addresses three critical challenges facing the media industry, is here, giving media strategy its rightful, re-imagined place in the world.
Firstly, The Strat Farm tackles the universal media strategist resource issue. Not a day goes by that we don’t encounter a media agency that simply isn’t able to find credible media strategists. When they do find one, that strategist is often too expensive to hire, having being snatched up by a global agency network with deep pockets.

The second issue that this innovative platform addresses is media strategy fatigue, something faced by many advertisers throughout the world, where it’s become commonplace to copy and paste from previous media strategies. Long-term contracts mean you’re stuck (for the most part) with the same team for the duration of the contract leading to frustration due to a lack of innovation and fresh thinking.

Thirdly, there is a real lack of community amongst media strategists globally, who seldom or never get the opportunity to engage with other media strategists from other countries, nor do they get given the opportunity to stretch their imagination beyond their day-to-day function.

The Strat Farm is scouting the globe and encouraging media strategists to join this exciting new global community, enter our competition-based media strategy briefs (allowing them to flex their imagination) and get rewarded financially! This, in turn, gives media agencies and advertisers access to a global network of media strategists with zero hiring fees. A media strategy for a brand in South Africa could come from a strategist in Hong Kong, and a strategist in Dubai could develop a best-in-class media strategy for a client in Denmark, for instance. It’s media strategy crowdsourcing at its best.

The Strat Farm is the first and only independent global platform developed in South Africa by a team of passionate media industry experts who see and believe in the future of media strategy.

Visit www.thestratfarm.com to see how it works or to sign up ahead of the official launch on 15 November 2023.
For more information, email moc.mraftartseht@ofni.

The Strat Farm
Welcome to the world's first and only independent global community of media strategists. A network that gives media agencies and advertisers unmatched access to a world of strategic brilliance!

