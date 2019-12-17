Healthcare News South Africa

#BestofBiz 2019: Healthcare

We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2019 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and brand press offices with the most views. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Healthcare site over the past year below.

Most-read stories


1Nursing crisis tsunami about to hit02 Sep 2019
2Popular contraceptive could increase TB risk24 Apr 2019
3Study sheds new light on barriers to a cure for HIV16 Oct 2019
4Pregnancy and medical aid24 Jun 2019
5U-turn in cannabis regulations opens up market - Megan Adderley, Rodney Africa, Adriano Esterhuizen & Deerah Pillay-Lungoomiah03 Jun 2019
6#WomensMonth: Subtle abuse affects women during childbirth - Patience Afulani07 Aug 2019
7Undercover researchers went into doctors' rooms. You won't believe what they found. - Joan van Dyk25 Mar 2019
8No mandatory requirement for South Africans to join NHI21 Aug 2019
9Cofi Bill brings down regulatory siloes for medical scheme customers10 Apr 2019
10Regulating telemedicine in South Africa19 Mar 2019
11Informed consent: The costly legal implications if it's not done right - Lisa Swaine03 Apr 2019
12What the 2019 budget means for healthcare consumers05 Mar 2019
13#BizTrends2019: Medical technology to watch out for - Deon Kotze07 Jan 2019
14Why South Africa's plans for universal healthcare are pie in the sky - Alex van den Heever19 Aug 2019
15#BizTrends2019: SA's state of health - Board of Healthcare Funders07 Jan 2019
16Africa's first in-utero spina bifida repair16 Apr 2019
17Now more patients with chronic illnesses have easy access to life-saving medication11 Apr 2019
18BHF rebrands its practice code numbering system10 Jan 2019
19What is a medical weight loss plan?11 Feb 2019
20Is NHI going to make the SA economy even sicker? - Jasson Urbach27 Feb 2019

Most-read contributors


1Frank Graewe

Most-viewed press offices


1Cipla
2Bonitas
3Association for Dietetics in South Africa
4COHSASA
5LocumBase
6SANBS


Most-read new appointments


1Eurolab appoints Gavin Steel24 Jul 2019
2Sbongile Nkosi appointed CEO of Health-e News Service31 Jan 2019
3Yoshni Singh joins EOA as a director27 Mar 2019

View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, CSI & Sustainability, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, Finance, HR & Recruitment, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property, Tourism and Marketing & Media Africa.
