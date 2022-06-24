Natasha Maharaj selected as runner-up CMO of the 2022 IRG100 Leadership Program announced at Cannes Lions Festival

The invitation-only Institute of Real Growth (IRG) Leadership Program for CMOs and senior growth leaders connects participants to invaluable benchmarking, new insights and learnings from thought leaders and peer practitioners. The program helps create the roadmap to unlocking more humanised growth potential in business and personally.

Natasha Maharaj, Distell SA Marketing Director and runner-up CMO at the 2022 IRG100 Leadership Program Rupen Desai, 2022 IRG winning CMO and 2022 IRG runner-up CMO, Natasha Maharaj

“Natasha made us proud as she was selected as the top two and runner-up of this highly talented community of 100 top global CMOs. The announcement was made at a graduation ceremony held in Cannes this week. Natasha's topic on humanised growth is around creating shared value for women in the South African alcohol industry", says Paul Jackson, CEO of Grey Advertising Africa. “On behalf of the Grey and WPP team, we would like to congratulate Natasha on this achievement and deserved recognition.”Companies today are seeking out a new kind of growth: the human kind. This growth addresses the needs of colleagues, customers, communities and capital markets. We call this Humanised Growth. As a marketing leader, your connection to all the different stakeholders perfectly positions you to help your business recognise their needs and create value for them.The Institute for Real Growth is an independent and not-for-profit organisation in partnership with: