Insights from Milan Design Week 2023: a journey towards light innovation

Milan Design Week 2023 was a vibrant canvas of creative minds that embodied the true essence of innovation. The experience was not just an international fair, but a reassurance that global design thinking aligns with my own vision.

Martin Döller, industrial designer at One to One

The standout trend in lighting design was its increased flexibility and versatility. Track lighting's popularity endures, but rechargeable battery technology has breathed new life into its design. With this revolution, lighting can be relocated regularly to adapt to varying requirements, including being built into furniture. Functional decorative lighting is strikingly emerging, aligning with architectural lighting principles to optimise function and comfort while offering aesthetic appeal.

The industry is also witnessing a shift in light's role from a mere functional element to an emotive tool, enhancing the experience of interiors and architecture. Lighting as an art form is increasingly gaining recognition, playing into wellness with an appreciation for good quality lighting that corresponds to nature and our natural circadian rhythms.

Modularity in lighting design is also catching on. Consumers are customising their pendants or standing lamps according to their needs, showing a growing consciousness to avoid over-lighting and light pollution. Technology efficiency makes light sources smaller and brighter, creating opportunities to incorporate light fixtures into architectural designs subtly.

Rise of kinetic lighting

A striking innovation at the event was the rise of kinetic lighting installations. These installations, an amalgamation of motion, sound, and light colour, make an interactive display for exploration in future projects.

Sustainability remains a key design consideration, which was apparent at the event. One exciting trend is the drive to use less but better quality lighting, heralding a more sustainable and efficient approach towards lighting design.

Art and light design are beginning to merge seamlessly, a trend reflected in exploring tunable white light. This technique allows us to mimic the ever-changing colour of natural white light throughout the day, opening up new possibilities for local projects.

Glimpse into the future of lighting design

The shared insights among industry professionals at the event underscored lighting's ability to enhance living conditions and create experiences in architecture and interiors. Discussions highlighted a shared consciousness of over-lighting, a concern I'm eager to address locally.

The Milan Design Week 2023 offered a glimpse into the future of lighting design. Its innovative approaches, emerging trends, and the intersection of art and light were inspiring and a testament to how far the industry has come. The challenge now lies in translating these global insights into local contexts.

For professionals in the local architectural light design industry, travel, explore international fairs, stay abreast of new trends, and, most importantly, let global creativity inspire and grow your own.