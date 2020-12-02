Sales News Global

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Global cyber week online sales hit record high

2 Dec 2020
Digital sales on Black Friday hit a record $62bn, according to research from global CRM company Salesforce.

Getty

Global Cyber Week sales – including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Thanksgiving Day – increased by 36% over 2019 to $270bn. This data is based on Salesforce’s analysis of the shopping behaviour of over 1 billion global shoppers on the Salesforce Customer 360 platform.

“Salesforce data also shows that shoppers spent more time online than they did in previous years, with an average visit duration of 5.2 minutes," says Robin Fisher, area vice president, Salesforce Emerging Markets.

SOUTH AFRICA

Black Friday delivers big increase in online transaction volumes

The number of new shoppers introduced to e-commerce over lockdown boosted Black Friday weekend total online transaction volumes by 50%, compared to 2019...

2 days ago


The company still expects overall holiday sales to be flat despite this digital growth, with anticipated overall sales of around $5.1tn, according to predictions released in October.

“The increase in digital sales is not expected to make up for the decline in brick and mortar sales,” comments Fisher.

Additionally, Fisher notes that a growth in online holiday shopping will also likely result in a spike in returns. Salesforce is predicting that in total, $280bn in online purchases are expected to be returned globally – 30% of all purchases made.
Comment

Read more: online retail, e-commerce, retail sales, Cyber Monday, Black Friday, Salesforce, festive retail, Robin Fisher

Related

Transforming plastic waste into Xmas decorations22 hours ago
Notable challenges presented by retail-to-logistics property conversions in SA1 day ago
Black Friday delivers big increase in online transaction volumes2 days ago
2020 presents a Black Friday unlike any other27 Nov 2020
68% of SA consumers shopping more online since start of pandemic26 Nov 2020
First Black Friday and festive season since Covid-19 - what can we expect?26 Nov 2020
Buy local this festive season, for the sake of SA's economy25 Nov 2020
Canal Walk pilots click and collect pickup point25 Nov 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz