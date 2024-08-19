Agriculture Agriculture
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comRainbow ChickenSappiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Agriculture News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    WCape hits rainfall records amid changing climate patterns

    19 Aug 2024
    19 Aug 2024
    In July 2024, Cape Town experienced unprecedented rainfall, with several weather stations reporting record-breaking totals. The Cape Town City (Oranjezicht) station recorded 317.6 mm of rain, far exceeding the long-term average of 128.0 mm for July and marking the highest monthly rainfall for the month since records began in 1960. Cape Town International Airport also reported its highest July rainfall since the station’s inception in 1956.
    Source: wirestock via
    Source: wirestock via Freepik

    July’s extreme weather followed a notably dry start to the winter season. June 2024 had seen below-normal rainfall, aligning with forecasts for a drier winter. However, a series of cold fronts in July drastically changed the weather landscape, bringing severe conditions and significant precipitation. The Newlands station at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens recorded over 500 mm of rain, setting a new record for July since 1999.

    Other stations, including Franschhoek, Kenilworth, and Villiersdorp, reported substantial rainfall, with some locations breaking long-standing records. Cape Wineland's stations also experienced considerable precipitation, further highlighting the intensity of the weather.

    Extreme weather events

    The heavy rainfall was accompanied by strong winds and minor hail, particularly affecting Stellenbosch’s Helshoogte Pass on July 7, 2024. Snow covered the mountainous regions of the Western Cape, resulting in cold temperatures. SAWS data highlights the significant increase in rainfall from July 2023 to July 2024, demonstrating the dramatic change in weather patterns over the past year.

    To understand the implications of these weather events, SABC News spoke with Professor Guy Midgley, acting director of the School for Climate Studies at Stellenbosch University. Professor Midgley highlighted that the recent rainfall is “record-breaking” and represents the highest July rainfall in six decades. He emphasized the sensitivity of the Western Cape’s climate to shifts in weather patterns, noting, “The Western Cape is part of a rare winter rainfall climate zone, one of only a few such areas globally.”

    He further explained that while improved weather models can predict extreme events with high precision, predicting climate changes remains challenging. “There’s no climate event that is unaffected by climate change anymore,” Professor Midgley said. “The question is no longer if it’s due to climate change, but how much.”

    The professor stressed the importance of adaptation efforts in response to extreme weather events. “Climate adaptation is crucial. We are learning to adapt to extreme events, and our ability to manage these challenges will determine our success in the coming decades.”

    The record-breaking rainfall in Cape Town in July 2024 underscores the region’s vulnerability to extreme weather and highlights the importance of effective climate adaptation strategies. The combination of substantial rainfall and severe weather conditions exemplifies the significant shifts occurring in the Western Cape’s climate.

    For detailed rainfall data and further information, refer to the full SAWS document here.

    Read more: climate change, agriculture, Western Cape rainfall
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz