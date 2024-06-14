Victims of cybercrime - SCA's landmark ruling on responsibilities of affected parties

The effect of the preceding High Court judgment was that all creditors who send their bank account details by email to their debtors owed a legal duty to those debtors to protect them against the risk of the debtors’ payments to the creditors from being intercepted by cybercriminals. The SCA disagreed with this approach in the context of the facts of this particular case.
In May 2019, Judith Hawarden (the purchaser) concluded an agreement for the purchase of an immovable property from the seller thereof. Shortly thereafter, the estate agent sent the purchaser an email to pay the deposit into the estate agent’s trust account. Significantly, the estate agent’s email also contained a notice to the purchaser warning her of the risk of cybercrime and advised her to call the estate agent to verify the banking details before paying the deposit. The purchaser took note of the warning and first verified the estate agent’s bank account details before paying the deposit.
Unbeknown to the purchaser and the attorneys attending to the transfer of the property (the conveyancing attorneys), the purchaser’s email had been hacked by a cybercriminal. Consequently, after the initial email from the conveyancing attorneys to the estate agent (to which the purchaser was copied), all relevant emails between the conveyancing attorneys and the purchaser were intercepted by the cybercriminal.
As a consequence, the purchaser paid the balance of the purchase price into a bank account controlled by the cybercriminal instead of the conveyancing attorneys’ trust account.
The fraud was only discovered one week after the purchaser had made this final payment into the bank account controlled by the cybercriminal.
The aggrieved purchaser instituted an action against the conveyancing attorneys for the recovery of the balance of the purchase price. She claimed that the conveyancing attorneys owed her a legal duty to, amongst other things:
The purchaser was also of the view that considerations of public and legal policy in accordance with constitutional norms imposed a legal duty on the conveyancing attorneys and held the conveyancing attorneys liable in delict for the damages suffered by her in breach of that legal duty.
In its judgment, the SCA confined itself to whether or not the purchaser had in particular established the wrongfulness element for a delictual claim arising out of omission causing pure economic loss and did not deem it necessary to deal with all of the requirements placed in issued by the conveyancing attorneys.
Referring to the decisions in Home Thought Development (Pty) Ltd v Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality [2017] and Halomisa Investments Holdings (RAF) Ltd and Another v Kirkinis and Others [2020], the SCA held that South African law does not generally hold persons liable in delict for loss caused to others by omission.
The SCA, quoting the judgment Hawekwa Youth Camp and Another v Byrne [2009] held that
...negligent conduct in the form of an omission is not required as prima facie wrongful. Its wrongfulness depends on the existence of a legal duty. The imposition of this legal duty is a matter for judicial determination, involving criteria of public and legal policy consistent with constitutional norms. In the result, negligent omission causing loss will only be regarded as wrongful and therefore actionable if public or legal policy consideration require that such omissions, if negligent, should attract legal liability for the resulting damages.
When considering the issue of wrongfulness, the SCA had regard to the following facts:
Accordingly, the SCA held that the High Court’s judgment that all creditors in the position of the conveyancing attorneys owed a legal duty to their debtors to protect them from a possibility of their email’s accounts being hacked, was untenable. The SCA held further that the High Court should have declined to extend liability in this case because of the danger of indeterminate liability.
Relying on the judgments in Country Cloud Trading CC v MEC, Department of Infrastructure Development, Gauteng [2014], Cape Empowerment Trust Limited v Fisher Hoffman Sithole [2013], and Trustees for the Time Being of Two Oceans Aquarium Trust v Kantey and Templer (Pty) Ltd [2005], the SCA held that the purchaser could reasonably have avoided the risk by verifying the account details with the conveyancing attorneys, just as she had done with the estate agent when paying the deposit, or she could have had her own bank verify the bank account details. The purchaser therefore had to take responsibility for her failure to protect herself against a known risk.
This judgment will come as a great relief not only to attorneys and estate agents, but also to all creditors who send their bank account details to their debtors by way of email.
However, a word of caution. Given the legal principles to be applied in matters such as this, especially that the determination by a court will involve considerations “of public and legal policy consistent with constitutional norms”, it is important to note that the facts of each matter will be extremely important in the determination. The outcome may vary, depending on the facts of each case.
In the circumstances, it is crucial that all creditors who send their bank account details to their debtors take any and all means necessary to notify their debtors of the risk of the BEC and ways of ameliorating that risk.