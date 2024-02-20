Vicinity: The Year in Data 2023

Industries

    20 Feb 2024
    As we embark on the journey through 2024, it's essential to take a moment and recognise the significant milestones and achievements that marked 2023 for Vicinity Media.
    From leveraging billions of data points to launching industry-leading DOOH measurement, to serving over 667 million impressions with unparalleled accuracy, the past year has been a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence.

    Join us in celebrating the highlights and successes of the past year by exploring our comprehensive overview, "The Year In Data 2023," showcasing our journey of growth and achievement.

    Click below to delve deeper into the remarkable achievements of 2023.

    Vicinity Media
    Vicinity Media is Africa's first true Premium location based ad network.
