Trinity International Bible University unauthorised to issue honorary degrees

The Department of Higher Education and Training has warned that Trinity International Bible University is not a registered private higher education institution and not authorised to offer any qualifications, including honorary degrees.

In a statement, Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Professor Blade Nzimande, said he has become aware of reports on social media of honorary doctorates that have been awarded to some of the country's top celebrities by Trinity International Bible University.

Nzimande said the Department of Higher Education and Training has written to Trinity International University before and warned them about continuing to operate illegally and for them to regularise their operations.

He said the department has also asked the Council on Higher Education (CHE) for guidance on how honorary qualifications should be offered, and by whom.

“As the department, we have nothing against Trinity International Bible University or the celebrities they have chosen to honour. We are, however, deeply disturbed by the persistent disregard for the department's regulations by the management of Trinity International Bible University.

“The department is considering more comprehensive and decisive action against Trinity International Bible University and all other individuals or institutions, who continue to undermine the department's regulations,” Nzimande said.

The minister said the department is willing to engage with Trinity International Bible University and the celebrities they have honoured to better explain their position.

“Most importantly, as the Department of Higher Education and Training, we have a legal responsibility to protect the integrity of our qualifications and that of our post-school education and training system,” Nzimande said.