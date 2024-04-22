Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

EduvosOxford University PressStellenbosch University Language CentreCornerstone InstituteRichfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyFundiConnectCoronationNorth-West University (NWU)Pert IndustrialsGordon Institute of Business ScienceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Higher Education News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Bheki Mahlobo talks elections numbers polls and more!

Bheki Mahlobo talks elections numbers polls and more!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Trinity International Bible University unauthorised to issue honorary degrees

    22 Apr 2024
    22 Apr 2024
    The Department of Higher Education and Training has warned that Trinity International Bible University is not a registered private higher education institution and not authorised to offer any qualifications, including honorary degrees.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    In a statement, Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Professor Blade Nzimande, said he has become aware of reports on social media of honorary doctorates that have been awarded to some of the country's top celebrities by Trinity International Bible University.

    Nzimande said the Department of Higher Education and Training has written to Trinity International University before and warned them about continuing to operate illegally and for them to regularise their operations.

    He said the department has also asked the Council on Higher Education (CHE) for guidance on how honorary qualifications should be offered, and by whom.

    “As the department, we have nothing against Trinity International Bible University or the celebrities they have chosen to honour. We are, however, deeply disturbed by the persistent disregard for the department's regulations by the management of Trinity International Bible University.

    “The department is considering more comprehensive and decisive action against Trinity International Bible University and all other individuals or institutions, who continue to undermine the department's regulations,” Nzimande said.

    The minister said the department is willing to engage with Trinity International Bible University and the celebrities they have honoured to better explain their position.

    “Most importantly, as the Department of Higher Education and Training, we have a legal responsibility to protect the integrity of our qualifications and that of our post-school education and training system,” Nzimande said.

    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

    Related

    Harvard gives Zuckerberg honorary degree
    Harvard gives Zuckerberg honorary degree
    26 May 2017
    UCT to honour Allan Gray
    UCT to honour Allan Gray
    6 Dec 2013
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz