    TNPA's Captain Dubeko elected president of African Harbour Masters' Committee

    27 May 2024
    27 May 2024
    Captain Thulani Dubeko, Harbour Master at Transnet National Ports Authority's (TNPA's) Port of Ngqura, has been elected as the new President of the African Harbour Masters’ Committee (AHMC), a forum that unites African harbour masters to exchange insights on managing various aspects of maritime port operations.
    Captain Thulani Dubeko, Harbour Master, Transnet National Ports Authority's (TNPA's) Port of Ngqura
    Captain Thulani Dubeko, Harbour Master, Transnet National Ports Authority's (TNPA's) Port of Ngqura

    AHMC announced Dubeko’s election during the 14th International Harbour Masters’ Congress held recently in Tanger, Morocco. AHMC is a chapter of the International Harbour Masters’ Association.

    It is responsible for ensuring the safe, secure, efficient, and environmentally sound conduct of marine operations in port waters.

    Dubeko’s recognition by his peers attests to the abundance of a skilled and highly motivated workforce to drive productivity for Transnet’s business sustainability and success.

    As the president of the AHMC, Captain Dubeko will be responsible for developing Harbour Masters across the continent through the exchange of knowledge and training to help improve safety and customer service. The role includes advancing the African Integrated Maritime Strategy 2050, which aims to improve maritime conditions related to environmental and economic development within the African countries.

    Journey to leadership

    Growing up in Lusikisiki, Captain Dubeko had always dreamed of working in the military. He had no exposure to the maritime sector until his interest was stimulated while working at the South African Navy.

    After his time in the Navy, Captain Dubeko pursued a qualification in maritime studies at the Durban University of Technology. In his second year of studies in 1998, he was awarded a Transnet Bursary.

    Upon acquiring his qualification, he joined TNPA as a trainee in marine operations and received marine pilot training in Rotterdam. Dubeko progressed through various positions within the South African port system including Tug Master, Marine Pilot, Marine Operations Manager, and Deputy Harbour Master before assuming his current position.

    Captain Dubeko has served as vice president of the Committee since October 2022.

    Congratulating Captain Dubeko on this achievement, TNPA Chief Harbour Master, Captain Rufus Lekala said: "It is encouraging that our professionals are able to hold positions of responsibility in such prestigious institutions and worldwide organisations. These institutions are key in driving development and transformation of the maritime sector."

    Dubeko’s term as President of AHMC will end in 2026.

