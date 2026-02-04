Suzuki partners NSRI on Cars4Good 2026 national fundraising campaign

Suzuki Auto South Africa has partnered with the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) on the Cars4Good 2026 campaign, a national fundraising initiative aimed at supporting water rescue operations and drowning prevention efforts.

The campaign follows one of the NSRI’s busiest festive seasons. Between 15 December and 15 January, volunteers rescued 201 people, up 26% year on year, while national callouts increased by 32.5%. “Drowning in progress” incidents rose by 117%, underscoring funding and awareness pressures facing the organisation.

As part of the campaign, four Suzuki Jimny 5-door GLX manual models, each valued at R465,900, are being used as competition prizes. Supporters can enter by purchasing tickets, with proceeds directed towards NSRI operations.

According to Suzuki, the Jimny was selected for its compact design and off-road capability, allowing it to operate in both urban and remote environments. Four vehicles, each wrapped in a different colour, are being used in campaign activations to raise visibility around water safety.

Brendon Carpenter, brand marketing manager at Suzuki Auto South Africa, said the partnership forms part of the company’s broader community involvement initiatives linked to mobility and safety.

Each vehicle theme aligns with a focus area of NSRI operations. These include marine wildlife disentanglement, coastal and inland rescue missions, lifeguard services at beaches, and the Pink Rescue Buoy drowning prevention project.

Dirk Coetzee, NSRI business development manager, said the collaboration aims to drive public participation while supporting frontline rescue capacity.

Each vehicle carries a QR code linking to the campaign platform. Tickets cost R695, with four prize draws scheduled during the year. A total of 45,000 tickets are available nationally.

Funds raised will support NSRI rescue services, lifeguard programmes, water safety education and equipment needs.