South Africa
Construction Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comStoneSecurexEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Survey hints at brighter year-end despite weak construction activity

    With nearly 55% of respondents expressing dissatisfaction with prevailing business conditions, the FNB/BER Civil Confidence Index shows only a partial recovery in 3Q2025, rising to 43 after slipping from 45 to 41 in the previous quarter.
    30 Sep 2025
    30 Sep 2025
    Source: Supplied. Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Senior Economist at FNB.
    Source: Supplied. Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Senior Economist at FNB.

    The uptick in sentiment contrasts with a significant decline in activity. “While the activity index weakened considerably in 3Q2025 compared to the previous quarter, it remains close to its long-term average.

    "Importantly, the index has held relatively high levels in recent quarters. Since it reflects annual growth, base effects may explain the lower reading. However, if this weaker level persists over the next two or three quarters, it would be cause for concern,” noted Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, senior economist at FNB.

    According to Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), the real value of construction works contracted by only 0.3% on an annual basis in 2Q2025, from a 3.2% decline in 1Q2025. The 3Q2025 survey results suggest a slightly more pronounced decrease in 3Q2025. “Overall, the sector is still on track for a much-improved performance in full year 2025 compared with the 6.1% drop recorded in 2024,” said Mkhwanazi.

    “Respondents’ expectations for work next quarter, together with the rating of insufficient new demand as a constraint to business operations (a proxy for order books), reiterate that the availability of work is not yet a major concern. Although the latter rose to 71 – its highest level since 4Q2022 – this merely marks a return to the long-term average.”

    Cautious optimism ahead

    In conclusion: The FNB/BER Civil Confidence Index gained two points to register a level of 43 in 3Q2025.

    The business mood improved despite a marked weakness in activity growth. However, this is likely due to base effects and actual spending on civil construction is unlikely to be as downbeat.

    "Looking ahead, it remains prudent to monitor the risks to sentiment in the sector over the short to medium term. These include persistent inefficiencies in tender adjudication, payment processes, project management, and crime, as highlighted by survey respondents.

    "On a positive note, recent progress with key reforms in energy and logistics is encouraging, although it may take time to translate into increased activity in the sector," remarked Mkhwanazi.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    Fitter and turnerSasolburgHighpoint Service Centre22 Sep
    Junior DraughtsmenSasolburgHighpoint Service Centre22 Sep
    Expediting Administrator - Engineering SectorJohannesburgWorldwide Positions16 Sep
    Junior External Sales RepresentativeVereenigingWorldwide Positions12 Aug
    Electronic Workshop TechnicianVereenigingWorldwide Positions11 Aug
    More jobs
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz