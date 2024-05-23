Sumsub's Non-Doc Identity Verification extends global coverage, transforming African market

Sumsub is currently the global document-free verification provider offering the widest coverage on the market while also maintaining the highest standards of safety, compliance, and user-friendliness.
Non-Doc Verification allows companies to onboard users in as little as 4.5 seconds on average, while efficiently keeping fraudsters out and staying fully compliant with local and international regulations.
Sumsub's Non-Doc Identity Verification solution is designed to serve businesses operating online in a range of industries, including fintech, crypto, trading, traditional finance, gaming, EdTech, mobility, and marketplaces.
By leveraging authoritative sources such as government databases and credit account information provided by banks, the solution ensures safe and compliant onboarding in various jurisdictions, including developing economies where some individuals used to have no access to digital services due to the absence or poor quality of their paper documents.
Key highlights of the upgraded solution include:
The process of document-free onboarding is simple and quick:
Ultimately, in under five seconds, businesses get a complete applicant profile enriched with trustworthy data. The solution can be implemented at various points along the user journey, from standard onboarding to post-KYC screening and continuous monitoring.
In addition, the new solution encompasses Non-Doc Address Verification for applicants in 37 countries. This feature extracts and verifies users’ address data, meaning their officially confirmed residence, from secure databases in seconds.
“Non-Doc is the future of global identity verification simply because it allows businesses to securely onboard legitimate users, no matter their country of origin–making lightning-fast verification with no hurdles a reality,” comments Vyacheslav Zholudev, co-founder and CTO at Sumsub.
“By constantly upgrading our Non-Doc Verification solution and expanding the list of countries where it’s available, Sumsub is leading the way in creating a more digitally inclusive future for all where users from any corner of the world have access to the same services and products our clients provide.”
Sumsub's Non-Doc Verification solution offers a country-based approach to document-free identity verification, and customers can also combine it with regular KYC checks.
The company also offers Database Validation in over 50 countries as part of traditional document-based verification, which allows for additional validation of input data from applicants for enhanced fraud prevention.
To learn more about compliant Non-Doc verification and explore the map of countries where the solution works, please visit https://sumsub.com/non-doc-verification/
Sumsub is a full-cycle verification platform that secures the whole user journey. With Sumsub’s customizable KYC, KYB, Transaction Monitoring and Fraud Prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs, and protect your business.
Sumsub has over 2,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading, e-commerce and gaming industries including Bitpanda, Wirex, Avis, Bybit, Huobi, Kaizen Gaming, and TransferGo.