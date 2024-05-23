Sumsub's Non-Doc Identity Verification extends global coverage, transforming African market

Sumsub is currently the global document-free verification provider offering the widest coverage on the market while also maintaining the highest standards of safety, compliance, and user-friendliness.

Non-Doc Verification allows companies to onboard users in as little as 4.5 seconds on average, while efficiently keeping fraudsters out and staying fully compliant with local and international regulations.

Sumsub's Non-Doc Identity Verification solution is designed to serve businesses operating online in a range of industries, including fintech, crypto, trading, traditional finance, gaming, EdTech, mobility, and marketplaces.

By leveraging authoritative sources such as government databases and credit account information provided by banks, the solution ensures safe and compliant onboarding in various jurisdictions, including developing economies where some individuals used to have no access to digital services due to the absence or poor quality of their paper documents.

Key highlights of the upgraded solution include:

No documents needed: The solution enables user verification without requiring applicants to upload or show physical documents like ID cards or driver’s licenses, offering a faster and more user-friendly experience for customers with minimum authentication steps.

The solution enables user verification without requiring applicants to upload or show physical documents like ID cards or driver’s licenses, offering a faster and more user-friendly experience for customers with minimum authentication steps. Speed and conversion: The solution’s ability to perform instant data enrichment with minimum input from the user allows for speedy and user-friendly verification which ultimately benefits businesses. With an average reduction in user onboarding time by 53% and an increase in applicant conversion rates by 35%, firms can quickly scale and access new market segments.

The solution’s ability to perform instant data enrichment with minimum input from the user allows for speedy and user-friendly verification which ultimately benefits businesses. With an average reduction in user onboarding time by 53% and an increase in applicant conversion rates by 35%, firms can quickly scale and access new market segments. Global coverage: Sumsub's Non-Doc solution currently supports 13 countries including the US, Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, and the UK. Upcoming additions include Hong Kong and Ivory Coast. Direct connections with government databases let Sumsub Non-Doc encompass over 95% of the population in these countries.

Sumsub's Non-Doc solution currently supports 13 countries including the US, Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, and the UK. Upcoming additions include Hong Kong and Ivory Coast. Direct connections with government databases let Sumsub Non-Doc encompass over 95% of the population in these countries. Digital inclusion: The Non-Doc solution provides legitimate users from developing economies who historically have low-quality paper documents access to a wide range of digital products and services they would not have otherwise, within the standard verification. This revolutionary KYC method contributes to lowering social and economic inequality in a world where 850 million individuals do not possess IDs.

The Non-Doc solution provides legitimate users from developing economies who historically have low-quality paper documents access to a wide range of digital products and services they would not have otherwise, within the standard verification. This revolutionary KYC method contributes to lowering social and economic inequality in a world where 850 million individuals do not possess IDs. Regulatory compliance and security: The solution meets legal requirements, including AML (Anti-Money Laundering) and CDD (Customer Due Diligence) regulations, in regions such as Australia, Canada, Cyprus, Hong Kong, Malta, Seychelles, South Africa, the British Virgin Islands, the UK, and the US. Reliable data sources (government databases, eID, open banking) guarantee the secureness of Non-Doc Verification.

The process of document-free onboarding is simple and quick:

First, the user provides relevant identity data like their CPF number in Brazil;



Second, Sumsub extracts a pre-verified user records and confirms them via biometric or device authentication;



Last, the applicant swiftly passes through the verification process, while the client company receives an enriched user profile.

Ultimately, in under five seconds, businesses get a complete applicant profile enriched with trustworthy data. The solution can be implemented at various points along the user journey, from standard onboarding to post-KYC screening and continuous monitoring.

In addition, the new solution encompasses Non-Doc Address Verification for applicants in 37 countries. This feature extracts and verifies users’ address data, meaning their officially confirmed residence, from secure databases in seconds.

“Non-Doc is the future of global identity verification simply because it allows businesses to securely onboard legitimate users, no matter their country of origin–making lightning-fast verification with no hurdles a reality,” comments Vyacheslav Zholudev, co-founder and CTO at Sumsub.

“By constantly upgrading our Non-Doc Verification solution and expanding the list of countries where it’s available, Sumsub is leading the way in creating a more digitally inclusive future for all where users from any corner of the world have access to the same services and products our clients provide.”

Sumsub's Non-Doc Verification solution offers a country-based approach to document-free identity verification, and customers can also combine it with regular KYC checks.

The company also offers Database Validation in over 50 countries as part of traditional document-based verification, which allows for additional validation of input data from applicants for enhanced fraud prevention.

To learn more about compliant Non-Doc verification and explore the map of countries where the solution works, please visit https://sumsub.com/non-doc-verification/

About Sumsub

Sumsub is a full-cycle verification platform that secures the whole user journey. With Sumsub’s customizable KYC, KYB, Transaction Monitoring and Fraud Prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs, and protect your business.

Sumsub has over 2,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading, e-commerce and gaming industries including Bitpanda, Wirex, Avis, Bybit, Huobi, Kaizen Gaming, and TransferGo.