South Africa's budget deficit hits record R46.08bn in October
South Africa reported a budget deficit of R46.08bn ($2.55bn) in October.
This marks an increase from the R41.15bn deficit recorded in the same month last year.
The data was released by the National Treasury on Friday, 29 November 2024 with the exchange rate at $1 = 18.0501 rand.
