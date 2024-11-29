Finance Economy
    South Africa's budget deficit hits record R46.08bn in October

    29 Nov 2024
    South Africa reported a budget deficit of R46.08bn ($2.55bn) in October.
    Source: Pexels.
    This marks an increase from the R41.15bn deficit recorded in the same month last year.

    The data was released by the National Treasury on Friday, 29 November 2024 with the exchange rate at $1 = 18.0501 rand.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
