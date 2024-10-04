SME financier Business Partners Limited appoints new managing director

Leading small business financier, Business Partners Limited has announced the appointment of Jeremy Lang as its new managing director effective 1 January 2025. Lang will be taking over from Ben Bierman, who will be retiring after more than 35 years of service.

As managing director with effect from April 2016, Bierman led Business Partners Limited through many challenges such as a low-growth South African economy and the Covid-19 pandemic.

During his tenure, Bierman steered the company to extend support to an increasing number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across South Africa. The company approved more than R8bn in business finance to SMEs which in turn facilitated more than 93,000 jobs.

Under Bierman’s leadership, Business Partners Limited navigated the Covid-19 pandemic and successfully implemented the Sukuma Relief Fund disbursed more than R1bn in alleviating the devasting implications of the Covid-19 lockdown on SMEs. Financial assistance in the form of grants and soft loans was made available to thousands of formal small businesses and sole proprietors – protecting and saving over 32,500 jobs.

“In 2021, as part of a five-year strategic positioning, the company re-affirmed its commitment to do more and care more and we progressed meaningfully in contributing to a more inclusive and equitable society by supporting an increasing number of previously disadvantaged entrepreneurs.

“Business finance approved to women-owned businesses increased from 23,5 percent to 39,3 percent in the past financial year. A similar improvement in approvals to black-owned businesses of 63,1 percent of finance approved is evidence of an increased commitment to a more inclusive and equitable South African SME society.”

“Looking back on the journey, I have always been inspired by the dedication, creativity and hard work of all the Business Partners Limited colleagues. I will forever remain in awe of their commitment to serve and their entrepreneurial spirit. I have supreme confidence in Jeremy’s leadership and his commitment and passion to build and extend the Business Partners Limited contribution to SMEs in the future,” says Bierman.

Lang has more than 20 years of experience in financial services, 17 of which have been with Business Partners Limited where he has been a part of the executive management team since 2016. He holds a BCom degree from UCT, is an associate general accountant (SA) certified by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) and has completed the executive development programme at Stellenbosch University. He recently returned from Harvard Business School where he was enrolled in the advanced management programme (AMP).

Lang has held various operational and leadership roles at the company. In his most recent role as chief investment officer, he was responsible for the company’s investment activity, post-investment and portfolio management. His appointment as an executive director in August 2021 coincided with the implementation of the company’s five-year strategy and he has played a pivotal role in its execution.

Lang is excited about the potential of leveraging technology to deliver finance quicker and more efficiently to SMEs. He aims to achieve notable growth in both the number of investment transactions and the value of finance approved to SMEs within the next five years. In line with the company’s purpose, Jeremy will continue to drive transformation through inclusivity, targeting black-owned and women-owned businesses with the Business Partners Limited product and service offering.

“My vision is to have a positive impact on the entrepreneurial ecosystem through an enhanced and expanded Business Partners Limited offering of innovative financing, extensive support and relevant technical assistance for entrepreneurs. By building on the successes achieved in the past, we will deliver increased growth and job creation through the support and service to entrepreneurs,” concludes Lang.



