Sapa calls for balanced trade policy to protect the local poultry industry

We at the South African Poultry Association (Sapa) believe that protecting the livelihoods of our farmers, workers, and communities must remain central to any trade policy decisions involving the poultry sector.

The ongoing discussions around lowering or suspending tariffs on poultry imports raise serious concerns about the future of an industry that feeds millions of South Africans and supports thousands of jobs.

Over the past decade, the domestic poultry industry has made major investments to increase local production capacity, improve food safety, and boost competitiveness. These gains have been made possible through strong collaboration between government, industry, and labour, all working to reduce dependency on imported chicken and strengthen South Africa’s agricultural base.

However, proposals to reduce tariffs on poultry imports threaten to undo much of this progress. Lower duties would expose local producers to a surge of underpriced imports, often originating from markets with heavily subsidised production systems. Such a shift would not only place strain on local producers — particularly small-scale and emerging farmers- but also put South Africa’s food security and rural employment at risk.

We recognise that affordability is a legitimate concern for consumers, especially in the current economic climate. Yet the long-term solution cannot come at the expense of local sustainability. The goal should be to ensure both affordability and resilience by supporting domestic production, strengthening logistics and infrastructure, and addressing external cost drivers such as feed, electricity, and transport.

Instead of tariff reductions that favour importers, Sapa urges government to focus on measures that empower South African producers to compete fairly. These include expanding access to blended finance for emerging farmers, supporting disease control efforts, and maintaining a level playing field through consistent enforcement of anti-dumping duties.

If properly supported, the local poultry industry can continue to drive rural employment, supply affordable protein to consumers, and advance South Africa’s broader food security objectives. Policy decisions made now will determine whether the sector continues to grow or becomes increasingly reliant on imported products — with all the risks that entails.

A balanced, evidence-based approach that protects both producers and consumers is the only way forward. South Africa’s poultry industry is ready to partner with government to achieve that outcome.