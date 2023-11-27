Sanlam Benchmark 2024: 50% of participants have cashed in all their retirement funds

On Thursday, 11 July, at The Maslow in Sandton, Sanlam will reveal findings from its much-anticipated Benchmark research. The seminal body of research sets an annual benchmark for the nation’s financial mood.

Source: Supplied. Chief executive officer of Sanlam Corporate, Kanyisa Mkhize.

This year, with the Two-pot system and NHI top of mind, the research focuses on health and wealth – two key levers for accelerating a better working South Africa.

Chief executive officer of Sanlam Corporate, Kanyisa Mkhize, says, “We’re excited to uncover our findings around our theme of ‘Accelerating a better working South Africa’, which delves into how systemic problems arise and what should be done to prevent them at the source.

“With 2024 marking 30 years of democracy for our nation, we know there’s a lot to fix. We know lifestyle changes can relieve the burden and expense of non-communicable diseases on the nation. Similarly, we know what needs to be done to change people’s retirement outcomes.

"The challenge remains overcoming shared challenges at a macro and individual level. Corporate South Africa has a crucial role in leading the change that is needed. It will take collective will to accelerate a better working South Africa.”

Key findings to be discussed at the 2024 Sanlam Benchmark Research gathering: