Insurance & Actuarial News South Africa

    Sanlam Angola Seguros' new CEO

    5 Aug 2024
    Sanlam Angola Seguros is pleased to announce the appointment of its new chief executive officer, Armando Jorge Mota, with effect from Monday, 12 August 2024.
    Source: Supplied. Sanlam Angola Seguros' new chief executive officer, Armando Jorge Mota.
    Mota’s appointment follows the departure of the company’s former chief executive officer on Friday, 31 May 2024.

    Margaret Dawes, chairperson of Sanlam Angola Seguros’ Board of Directors, has been acting as the interim chief executive officer to ensure business continuity.

    “We are delighted to welcome Mota to Sanlam Angola Seguros. His vast experience and proven track record as a strong leader in the Angolan insurance market makes him ideally suited to lead Sanlam Angola Seguros towards further profitable growth and its vision of consistently being one of the leading insurance companies in Angola,” says Delphine Traoré, chief executive: General Insurance at SanlamAllianz.

    “At the same time, we thank Dawes for her valuable leadership and direction during the transition period leading up to Mota’s appointment,” adds Traoré.

    Mota has 28 years’ management experience in the insurance and banking sector, 13 of which as the chief executive officer of insurance company Fidelidade Angola.

    From 1996 to 2010, he held several senior positions at Companhia de Seguros Fidelidade in Portugal. In 2011, he established Universal Seguros, an insurance company in Angola, which rebranded to Fidelidade Angola in 2017.

    Mota holds a BSc degree in Business Administration and a Masters degree in Business Management from the Universidade Autónoma de Lisboa.

    He is currently busy with his Masters degree in Marketing through the University of São Paulo in Brazil.

    Let's do Biz