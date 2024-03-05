Saica calls for improved working environments to attract and retain top talent in the public sector

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) is urging government institutions to prioritise the creation of a more positive and supportive working environment for qualified professionals. As government continues efforts to professionalise the public sector, attracting and retaining professionals will be amongst the key tests of success.

Top talent for the public sector

During the year 2023, South African Chartered Accountants [CAs(SA)] reclaimed the top position in a global professional trust survey conducted by Edelman, a respected research firm. This, in part, due to the exceptional talent of CA(SA) designation holders.

Saica members and associates contribute to sound public finance management and systems of internal controls at a number of public sector institutions. Serving in roles that include chief financial and executive officers at these institutions, with the right support and environment, their contribution sees municipalities, state entities and departments achieving positive audit outcomes which are foundational to sustainable service delivery. Saica is, however, concerned that many professionals who are committed to making a positive difference in the sector may at times be discouraged by unreasonably challenging working conditions in the broader public sector environment.

Saica partners with several South African public sector institutions to ensure that world-renowned accountancy talent is available to serve the local public sector, including the long-standing strategic collaboration to train chartered accountants at these institutions.

Based on the challenges presented by the environment, Saica urges public sector leaders and managers to work on improving these conditions. Recruiting and retaining talented professionals is crucial for the achievement of professionalisation objectives for the sector.

“We have a wealth of highly skilled individuals eager to contribute their expertise for the public good,” says Patricia Stock, CEO of Saica. “Notably, the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) has CAs(SA) who audit the public sector and have made a great impact in enabling transparency and building public confidence because of the enabling environment that is provided by the AGSA to provide assurance in the public sector. However, negative perceptions around the sector make it difficult for many of these talented individuals to work in the public sector organisation, depriving the country of the best available skills“.

These negative perceptions, as confirmed by Saica’s recently published Public Sector Career Mobility Report, not only affect the delivery of services by government, but also the careers of dedicated professionals. The prevailing stigma surrounding the public sector creates a ripple effect, depriving the sector of talent, hindering the career progression of professionals, professionalisation, and impacts service delivery to South Africans thereby adversely affecting the ease of doing business in South Africa.

Senzo Gamede* CA(SA) - A passion stifled

This is a story SAICA hears far too often. Senzo, a bright young CA(SA) did not have to be convinced about working in the public sector, having worked there as an intern and finance clerk before deciding to pursue his CA(SA) qualification. He possesses a deep commitment to making a difference in the sector and was able to do this for many years at his former employer. He implemented sound public finance management practices, improved systems of internal control and achieved clean audit outcomes amongst other achievements. Proving his commitment to and creating sustainable value for his employer has not spared Senzo from the wrath of the environment. With a heavy heart, Senzo eventually made the difficult decision to resign.

Senzo has now had his career derailed and fears it may never get back on track, considering the challenges he has experienced at his former employer and in the environment. Senzo thrived in his previous role, delivering exceptional results. His dedication, having worked hard as a young black African from a disadvantaged background in the rural Eastern Cape, obtaining the challenging CA(SA) qualification, unambiguously dedicating his skills to serving public interest, that resulted in consecutive clean audits does not seem to be paying off at this moment in time.

Senzo’s passion has been slowly eroded by the realities of the working environment. The emotional toll, lack of support and opportunities, coupled with the frustration of not always being able to meet professional responsibilities and achieve objectives, became too much to bear. He was forced to take a significant pay cut at his new employer and accept a role profile that he believes is below where he could be had he chosen the private sector, given his experience and expertise. Several dependents rely on his salary, and so Senzo did not have the luxury of time to wait for the “right” role. He needed to find a work environment that valued his expertise and could remunerate him. Even though he boasts a total of 18 years of working experience, he now performs a role that could be performed by a newly qualified CA(SA). Generally, he has found that opportunities are scarce and that professionals are not always celebrated, appreciated, rewarded and accommodated within the public sector, a hard reckoning that continues to affect him emotionally.

After years of endurance, Senzo was no longer able to cope with intimidation, ill-treatment, lack of recognition and appreciation, ethical dilemmas and a generally unsupportive environment that does not always understanding him, his professional perspective and responsibilities. He does not regret the time spent in the sector and while he knows he could have done more, was happy to be able to make a difference when he could.

Senzo's story is a stark reminder of the other side of the human cost associated with a dysfunctional work environment. The other being the devastating impact of poor service delivery on the many millions of South Africans. Saica urges government departments, entities and municipalities to prioritise the well-being, professional development and support of all their staff. By fostering a culture of integrity, respect, collaboration, and performance recognition, the public sector can attract and retain the talent it desperately needs.

“Investing in our public sector workforce is an investment in South Africa’s future”, concludes Stock. “We call on government to work hand-in-hand with professional bodies like Saica to create an environment where our brightest minds can flourish and contribute to building a stronger, more efficient public sector.”

Saica remains committed to working with the government and stakeholders to find solutions, that will see the sector become an employer of choice for professionals. We believe that a well-functioning public sector with a motivated and skilled workforce is essential for a thriving South Africa.

* Not their real name. The story is based on a true story of feedback received from a SAICA member in March 2024 and permission has been obtained to publish an edited version as above.



