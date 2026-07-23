Puma launches Mamelodi Sundowns’ two-star kit for 2026/27 season

For the first time in the club's history, Mamelodi Sundowns will wear two stars above their crest, with Puma unveiling the club's new 2026/27 Home kit following Sundowns' second CAF Champions League triumph.

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The launch marks another milestone in the long-standing partnership between global sportswear brand Puma and the reigning African champions, with the new jersey celebrating both the club's rich heritage and its continued dominance on the continent.

The 2026/27 Home kit pays tribute to one of the club's most iconic eras, drawing inspiration from the jersey worn by the team that appeared on the cover of the inaugural edition of Kick Off magazine in February 1994.

A modern tribute to a historic legacy

While remaining faithful to Sundowns' unmistakable identity with a yellow shirt, blue shorts and white socks, the new design incorporates subtle contemporary updates.

These include debossed yellow stripes, distinctive red Puma logos and the signature thin green stripe on the collar — details inspired by the historic 1994 jersey.

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Most significantly, the shirt is the first to feature two championship stars, commemorating the club's second CAF Champions League title secured in May 2026 through the team's trademark "shoeshine and piano" style of football.

Celebrating generations of champions

The accompanying Shine on Masandawana campaign bridges three decades of Sundowns excellence by bringing together current stars, emerging talent and club legends.

The campaign features current players Grant Kenana, Thapelo Morena, Malibongwe Khoza and Kutlwano Letlhaku alongside iconic figures including Daniel "Mambush" Mudau, Roger Feutmba and former captain Hlompho Kekana, who lifted the club's first CAF Champions League trophy in 2016.

The campaign also honours the legendary 1994 squad, featuring players such as Mudau, Ernest Mtawali, Phil Masinga, Bennet Masinga, Sam "Ewe" Kambule, Zane Moosa, Joel "Fire" Masilela, Joas Magolego, Sizwe Motaung, goalkeeper Mark Anderson and Isaac Shai, who helped establish the club's enduring football identity.

Honouring a decade-long partnership

Brett Bellinger, marketing director at Puma South Africa, said the latest jersey recognises both the club's remarkable achievements and the players who built its legacy.

"Mamelodi Sundowns and Puma have formed a formidable team over the past decade and with the new kit we wanted to honour and celebrate all the players who have contributed to the club's successful legacy.

"It is fitting that this Shine on Masandawana kit will be the first to feature a second star marking the club's latest CAF Champions League win. More evidence that with Masandawana the Sky is the Limit."

A jersey that carries history

Former Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana said the jersey symbolises far more than another season.

"We felt different as players when we started wearing the Puma kit in 2016 as it brought back memories and history that the brand had with Mamelodi Sundowns from the era of Mambush Mudau, Ewe Kambule and Chancy Gondwe," he said.

"The legacy gave us the edge to push harder and emulate the club's legends. The new jersey, which is the first edition with two stars above the club's crest, is a piece of history as it pays homage to the past and celebrates the success of Mamelodi Sundowns as the Champions of Africa."

Built for elite performance

Supporters will be able to choose between two official versions of the jersey.

The authentic shirt, identical to that worn by players on the pitch, features Puma's lightweight UltraWeave fabric with dryCell and ThermoAdapt technologies designed to enhance movement, regulate temperature and wick away moisture during play.

The replica version is manufactured using recycled polyester, offering supporters a more accessible option while maintaining the club's iconic look.

Availability

The new Mamelodi Sundowns 2026/27 Home kit will be available from 31 July 2026 at Puma retail stores, Puma.com, JD Sports, Totalsports, Sportsmans Warehouse and Studio 88.

Pricing is as follows:

Authentic player jersey: R2,399



Men's and women's replica jersey: R1,299



Kids' replica jersey: R1,199

With two stars now proudly displayed above the famous Sundowns crest, the new jersey serves as both a celebration of African football excellence and a reminder of the club's ambition to continue raising the standard on the continent.