PayJustNow brings BNPL payments to TFG’s Bash platform

South Africa's Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market continues to gather momentum, with PayJustNow expanding its partnership with TFG by bringing its flexible payment solution to Bash, the group's fast-growing online shopping platform.

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From 15 July, Bash customers will be able to split purchases into three interest-free instalments using PayJustNow, while shoppers making larger purchases will also have access to the company's Pay in 12 option, an interest-bearing repayment plan designed for higher-value purchases.

The move builds on PayJustNow's successful rollout across 29 TFG fashion, lifestyle and retail brands, extending flexible payment options into one of South Africa's fastest-growing ecommerce platforms.

Flexible payments become a competitive retail advantage

As South African consumers continue to navigate financial pressure, retailers are increasingly viewing flexible payment options as more than simply an alternative checkout method.

Instead, Buy Now Pay Later has become an important tool for improving customer convenience, increasing basket sizes and reducing abandoned carts, while giving shoppers greater control over how they manage their spending.

For Bash, which offers fashion, beauty, homeware, electronics and lifestyle products from across the TFG stable, the partnership introduces greater payment flexibility at a time when online shopping continues to grow in importance.

The expansion also follows strong digital performance from TFG, with the retailer recently reporting 49.2% growth in TFG Africa online sales, highlighting the continued shift towards ecommerce despite broader retail headwinds.

Meeting changing consumer expectations

Dean Hyde, chief operating officer at PayJustNow, says customers increasingly expect retailers to offer payment options that align with modern shopping behaviour.

"Consumers want affordability, but they also want more control over how and when they pay. For retailers, flexible payments are becoming part of the customer experience. They can support conversion at checkout, help protect and boost basket value, and encourage repeat purchasing over time."

The company says the addition of Bash strengthens its strategy of making BNPL available wherever South Africans choose to shop, whether in-store or online.

Strong adoption reflects growing BNPL market

PayJustNow's customer growth highlights the increasing acceptance of BNPL in South Africa.

The platform currently serves more than one million active customers at any given time, while attracting over 100,000 new customer registrations every month.

Its data also points to strong customer loyalty and repeat usage:

More than 1 million active customers



Over 100,000 new sign-ups each month



Average BNPL basket value of approximately R1,400



Average customer has completed 13 purchases



Pay in 12 purchases average around R2,500

The figures suggest that consumers are increasingly using flexible payment solutions for both everyday shopping and larger discretionary purchases.

Supporting e-commerce growth

The introduction of BNPL on Bash comes as South Africa's e-commerce sector continues to mature, with shoppers expecting seamless digital experiences alongside greater payment choice.

By integrating PayJustNow into Bash, TFG is adding another layer of convenience to its online offering, helping customers spread the cost of purchases while maintaining purchasing power.

Hyde says the expansion reflects how consumer priorities continue to evolve.

"Customers are thinking carefully about value, timing and cash flow. By launching on Bash, we are giving them more choice online while helping retailers connect with engaged shoppers who already understand and use PayJustNow."

Expanding across retail channels

For PayJustNow, the Bash rollout forms part of a broader expansion strategy focused on bringing flexible payment solutions to more retailers, categories and shopping channels.

As South African retailers continue investing in digital commerce and customer experience, BNPL is increasingly becoming a core component of the online checkout journey—offering shoppers greater flexibility while helping retailers improve conversion, customer retention and long-term sales growth.