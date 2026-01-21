Osmotic Engineering Group's leadership change targets global infrastructure influence

Infrastructure advisory company Osmotic Engineering Group (OEG) has appointed Tony Igboamalu as chief executive officer, signalling a decisive step in its African and global growth ambitions.

Source: Supplied. Osmotic Engineering Group's new chief executive officer, Tony Igboamalu.

A professional chemical engineer with more than 18 years’ experience in water and wastewater infrastructure, Igboamalu has been instrumental in shaping OEG’s expansion across South Africa and the broader continent.

Igboamalu brings deep technical, transactional and strategic expertise to the role. His major project portfolio includes leading feasibility studies, bankable assessments, advisory mandates and acting as owner’s engineer for clients such as Rand Water, Camwater, the Housing Development Agency, Infrastructure South Africa, the Industrial Development Corporation, the Cross River State Water Board, Amatola Water, Dipula Properties, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, Eskom, and several municipalities across South Africa.

His work involves the infrastructure planning, design, upgrading, and supervision of the construction of large-scale water and wastewater treatment systems. Notable projects include the upgrade of the Vaalbank Water Purification Plant, the Matjhabeng Regionalisation Program, and significant wastewater treatment facilities in Polokwane and Seshego, Limpopo.

He has also contributed to the Sebokeng Wastewater Reclamation Project and the Rand West bulk regional sanitation and reclamation initiatives in Gauteng.

Additionally, he is involved in the Amatola Water bulk supply programme, along with major upgrades to bulk water and treatment plants in Cameroon. He also participates in the Cross River State Water Supply Infrastructure Operation and Maintenance concession programme in Nigeria.

Building for scale

Reflecting on OEG’s trajectory, Igboamalu says the company’s success is rooted in resilience and strategic discipline. “From the very beginning, we said that if we survived the first five years, we would truly have built something. We started during the worst-case scenario of Covid-19, and today

we have moved from that into a far stronger position. Now we are planning the next five years, and building the structures to sustain that growth,” he says.

Igboamalu is also leading OEG’s global expansion efforts, including establishing a footprint in the United States. “Our strategy is long term,” he explains. “People need to see OEG not just in South Africa, but across Africa and internationally. We are building a company that can operate globally, while remaining responsive to local conditions.”

His appointment formalises a leadership transition that positions OEG for continued growth, strengthened governance and expanded service capability across Africa and beyond.