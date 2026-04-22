NTT Data claims 400Gbps peering first at Jinx

NTT Data claims it has become the first network operator in Africa to establish active 400Gbps peering at the Johannesburg Internet Exchange (Jinx), marking a step up in the country’s network infrastructure capacity.

The development comes as Africa’s digital economy continues to expand, driven by rising internet usage, increased submarine cable capacity and growing demand for cloud and digital services.

Jinx, which was established in 1996 as Africa’s first internet exchange point, plays a central role in local internet traffic routing and interconnection. It is operated by the Internet Exchange Point of South Africa, a division of the Internet Service Providers’ Association.

The 400Gbps peering milestone signals a shift towards higher-capacity, lower-latency connectivity, aligning South Africa’s exchange infrastructure more closely with global markets. It also reflects increased demand for scalable and resilient network performance from enterprises, cloud providers and consumers.

According to NTT Data, the upgrade is expected to improve network efficiency, particularly during peak traffic periods, while supporting continued growth in data usage and digital services.

The company operates a broadband network that connects access providers, enterprise platforms and content networks, positioning it as a key player in South Africa’s internet ecosystem.

The milestone underscores ongoing investment in core infrastructure as the region moves towards more advanced, high-capacity connectivity to support digital transformation.