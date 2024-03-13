Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Corporate & Commercial Law News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Gareth van Onselen - Breaks down the real data behind the 2024 elections.

Gareth van Onselen - Breaks down the real data behind the 2024 elections.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Natural vs juristic persons - who is required to register under Engineering Profession Act?

    By Pieter Walters
    13 Mar 2024
    13 Mar 2024
    In a 12 March 2024 judgment of the full bench of the North-West Division of the High Court in Mahikeng, Aecom SA* successfully contested a significant position regarding the interpretation of certain portions of the Engineering Profession Act, 46 of 2000.
    Image source: szefei –
    Image source: szefei – 123RF.com

    The case spotlighted the interpretation of who is required to register under the Act, addressing a special plea raised by the respondents that erroneously demanded Aecom SA, be cited as an engineering firm in the pleadings.

    Registered person

    The crux of the appeal revolved around the legal interpretation of a 'registered person' under the Engineering Profession Act. The Act delineates specific categories of individuals who must register to practice engineering in South Africa.

    Importantly, the Act's framework is designed to assess and recognise the qualifications of natural persons, not corporations or firms. This distinction became the focal point of the appeal, with the Court examining the legislative intent behind the registration requirements set forth in Sections 18 and 19 of the Act.

    After a thorough review, the Court concluded that the Act's language and provisions target natural persons—those capable of achieving the required professional qualifications and titles. This interpretation clarifies that firms, as juristic persons, fall outside the scope of the Act's registration mandate.

    The ruling underscores a crucial legal clarification, ensuring that engineering firms like Aecom SA and its representatives and employees who are qualified as engineers are correctly cited in relation to professional registration laws.

    Legal interpretation

    The Court's decision to uphold the appeal marks a significant victory for Aecom SA and sets a precedent for how the Engineering Profession Act is applied to engineering firms versus individual engineers. By firmly establishing that the Act's registration requirements apply solely to natural persons, the Court rectified a critical misapplication and interpretation of the Act.

    This ruling not only vindicates Aecom SA's legal stance but also provides much-needed clarity for the engineering sector in South Africa. It reaffirms the legislative framework's intention and safeguards the legal interpretation of professional registration within the engineering community. The judgment is a testament to the importance of precise legal interpretation and its implications for both individuals and firms operating within regulated professions.

    * Barnard Incorporated Attorneys represented Aecom SA (Pty) Ltd in this case

    Read more: Aecom, Barnard Incorporated Attorneys
    NextOptions

    About Pieter Walters

    Pieter Walters is a Senior Associate with Barnard Incorporated Attorneys

    Related

    #WorldWaterDay: Water shedding in SA must be avoided at all costs
    #WorldWaterDay: Water shedding in SA must be avoided at all costs
    22 Mar 2023
    #Sona2023: Little relief for consulting engineering industry, says Aecom
    #Sona2023: Little relief for consulting engineering industry, says Aecom
    15 Feb 2023
    Image source: © bpawesome –
    ChatGPT: Deepfake and copyright concerns
     8 Feb 2023
    Koos Benadie, Director and Head of Commercial Law at Barnard
    #BizTrends2023: Say goodbye to the one-trick pony | Law trends 2023
     9 Jan 2023
    Red tape, cost-cutting constraining construction and consulting industries
    Red tape, cost-cutting constraining construction and consulting industries
    6 Dec 2022
    South Africa's water crisis likely to be worse than its energy crisis
    South Africa's water crisis likely to be worse than its energy crisis
    2 Nov 2022
    SA's first transversely launched concrete tied-arch bridge scoops win at 2022 Fulton Awards
    SA's first transversely launched concrete tied-arch bridge scoops win at 2022 Fulton Awards
    20 Jul 2022
    Image source: zimmytws –
    Distribution of assets: Section of Divorce Act deemed unconstitutional
     16 May 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz