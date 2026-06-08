Mr Price shares jump after annual earnings climb

Shares in South African fashion retailer Mr Price jumped almost 15% on Friday, 5 June 2025, as a steady dividend and easing concerns over its NKD acquisition buoyed sentiment, even as annual earnings rose only a modest 2.4%.

Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Mr Price reported a 2.4% rise in diluted headline earnings per share (DHEPS) to R14.11 in the 52 weeks ended 28 March, with growth partly constrained by a R217m one-off cost linked to its acquisition of Germany-based discount retailer NKD Group.

On a normalised basis, excluding the one-off costs, DHEPS rose by 8% to 14.89 rand.

Group retail sales grew 4.3% to R41.1bn, with comparable store sales growth of 1.1% against a backdrop of constrained consumer discretionary spending. The gross profit margin expanded 70 basis points to 41.2%, with all business units reporting gains.

Rand Swiss senior analyst Shaun Murison said the results were strong against a tough comparable period.

"The NKD acquisition had been a significant source of anxiety for investors, and with transaction costs stripped out as a once-off and management confirming the deal closed with guided forecasts intact, a good portion of that risk discount has now been unwound," he added.

A continued 63% dividend payout ratio was also a sign of management's confidence, Casparus Treurnicht, portfolio manager at Gryphon Asset Management, said.