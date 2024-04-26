Industries

Retail Marketing News South Africa

Maybelline and Lift partner for Lift Your Lashes Sky High campaign

26 Apr 2024
26 Apr 2024
Maybelline has collaborated with Lift for its Lift Your Lashes Sky High campaign. This partnership combines the worlds of beauty and travel.
Maybelline and Lift partner for Lift Your Lashes Sky High campaign

The Lift Your Lashes Sky High campaign has taken off and started with a digital showcase featuring a CGI twist. This initiative aims to celebrate Maybelline's Sky-High Mascara in partnership with Lift, to bring beauty enthusiasts and travel aficionados together.

"We are delighted to join forces with Lift for this ground-breaking campaign," said Irina Devine, marketing manager of Maybelline. "Our partnership represents the perfect synergy between beauty and travel, and we are seeing a huge rise in travel with millennials and Gen-Zs. This partnership is a great opportunity to introduce beauty consumers to Lift and to introduce new travel consumers to Maybelline!"

"Lift is excited to embark on this journey with Maybelline," stated Lift CEO Jonathan Ayache. "Elevating the travel experience is our passion, and partnering with industry leader Maybelline brings an unforgettable experience for our passengers and customers."

