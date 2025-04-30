Major progress in Western Cape's largest road infrastructure project

The Western Cape Government’s Department of Infrastructure, together with its appointed professional team, is making steady progress on Contract C0964.02—an ambitious R520m project to upgrade Louis Fourie Road in Mossel Bay.

Source: Supplied.

Spanning 44 months, this development marks the largest provincial government investment in road infrastructure within the Garden Route District Municipality, aimed at improving mobility, safety, and regional connectivity in the area.

“In road construction projects, the behind-the-scenes work—often not visible to the travelling public—is what takes time. This project has now reached the phase in the lifecycle where road users will start to see visible progress,” said Jandré Bakker, Acting Director: Operational Support at the Department of Infrastructure.

The project recently achieved a milestone when traffic was diverted onto the newly constructed carriageway between The Lofts and Vredebest in mid-April.

Road users should also take note of the upcoming milestones:



The opening of the new on-ramp from Vyfbrakkefontein Road to the N2 – 9 May 2025.

The opening of the new off-ramp from the N2 to Vyfbrakkefontein – end May 2025. The temporary ramp past the Shell Garage will remain in place for now until the traffic circle at Vyfbrakkefontein Road is fully completed.

Extensive works on the entrance to the Langeberg Mall to establish the alignment of the new road.

Bakker went on to alert road users to these changes: “There are two points that may cause inconvenience to road users and require them to consider alternative travel routes and plan for additional travel time:

"The closure of the slip-lane from the Langeberg Mall onto Louis Fourie Road in the direction of Mossel Bay: This slip lane will remain closed until the new alignment is completed. This is currently anticipated for late June 2025.

"The Garret Street intersection with Louis Fourie Road will be closed until Saturday, 17 May 2025 to allow for the completion of permanent layer works at the new intersection.

"Road users will not be able to access Garret Street directly from Louis Fourie Road during this period; however, access to local businesses will remain available via Bayview or Gericke Street."

Observations by road users

"Road users may have noted the difference in level between the road surface and kerb-and-channel along Louis Fourie Road and Garrett Street. Road users are reminded that works on this section are not complete, as the final asphalt surface must still be constructed.

"We have received complaints of ponding along the new carriageway which will be addressed once the final asphalt surfacing is in place. All indications are that the drainage structures performed according to plan during recent rains. Road users are reminded that the roadway and full road reserve is an active construction site."

Timeline and milestones

Provincial Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers expressed his satisfaction with progress to date: “The most recent figures up to end-March 2025 shows that R40m of the targeted R85m has been spent on targeted enterprises. The target of 58,000 person days of work is also well on its way to being reached with the most recent verified figure standing at 32,600 person-days of work created.

"This means 238 work opportunities have already been achieved of the target of 250. In addition, the project is also making good progress in terms of its local subcontractor development programmes. In spite of its challenges, the project has seen the appointment of 29 subcontract work packages at the total estimated amount of over R9.4m thus far.

"The number of dedicated subcontract work packages will increase as the project progresses towards the completion of the major structures and layer works.

“The latest project progress report indicates that the project is currently at 60% complete. This project is still on track to be completed by the end of the second quarter of the 2026/27 financial year."

Inconvenience to road users

The DOI is aware of the inconvenience the roadworks is causing and thanks residents for their patience during this short-term disruption. Louis Fourie Road was already under significant strain due to heavy traffic volumes (one of the main reasons for the upgrade) and there is a marked increase in traffic every month.

Driving through an active construction site is challenging. However, apart from the loss of some traffic-flow capacity at certain intersections, the road has remained a single lane, two-directional roadway for traffic throughout the construction period. Despite these temporary challenges, the Department of Infrastructure acknowledges the ongoing co-operation of motorists.

“We remain confident that the long-term benefit will out-perform the short-term inconvenience of road users and that the investment in infrastructure will unlock more economic opportunities,” Simmers concluded.