Logistics partnerships critical to SA's mining stability, growth

For South Africa's mining supply chains to remain stable, dependable logistical relationships are essential. Maintaining dependable and consistent logistics has become crucial for mining companies navigating a more unstable environment as local difficulties and global uncertainty reshape commodity markets.

According to Standard Bank Africa's Mining Value Chains Indaba 2026 research, the mining industry in South Africa continues to be a vital component of the country's economy, making up over half of merchandise and generating an estimated 6 to 7% of GDP. Beyond extraction rates, however, future growth will depend on how robust and resilient the larger value chain is.

“We’re increasingly seeing geopolitical tensions impacting global energy markets, with infrastructure constraints closer to home placing our mining supply chains, among other logistical factors, under pressure,” commented Duhan du Plessis, group marketing manager, Reinhardt Transport Group (RTG).

“Against the backdrop of this market volatility, operational continuity is ultimately reliant on experienced logistics partnerships.”

Challenges facing mining operations

Recent geopolitical developments, including escalating tensions in the Middle East and blockades in the Strait of Hormuz, have introduced significant uncertainty into global energy markets.

Much of Africa depends on the Middle East’s oil and gas, with the Strait of Hormuz as a vital channel of distribution. Resultant oil price fluctuations, diesel shortages, and potential disruptions to key shipping routes are already influencing transport costs and supply chain stability.

“Energy costs are a critical pressure point as mining operations are energy-intensive, with fuel price volatility affecting on-site extraction, long-haul transport and port handling,” explains Du Plessis. “These cost pressures are felt across the entire export chain, with freight rates, delivery timelines and even global competitiveness being impacted.”

Mining Review Africa also highlights the structural shifts experienced by global commodity markets, with increasing demand for critical minerals such as manganese and chrome placing additional strain on these complex logistics systems.

These challenges, says Du Plessis, exist alongside continued infrastructure limitations at home: “There are encouraging signs of recovery, including the absence of load-shedding and private investment, but rail underperformance and capacity constraints are still a bottleneck for bulk commodity exporters, with coal one of the commodities impacted.”

Reports indicate that while rail volumes are improving, they are still below historical benchmarks, which means continued pressure on road-based transport solutions and integrated corridor planning.

Transnet has announced that private train operating companies will, for the first time, be allowed onto the national rail network, with structural reforms like the separation of infrastructure management from train operations set to be implemented. Du Plessis says that such reforms will improve capacity over time, but this requires sustained investment and coordination.

Partnerships a stabilising force

“In this environment, the efficiency of mine-to-port logistics corridors has become a critical determinant of export reliability,” says Du Plessis. “Logistics providers with established corridor experience, regulatory insight, state-of-the-art security, fleet scale, and operational depth play a critical role in maintaining supply chain continuity.”

To withstand and adapt to fluctuations, operators need a 24/7 central control environment that enables real-time visibility across fleet movements. This level of coordination is particularly important in bulk logistics, where delays in one part of the corridor can have ripple-down effects across the entire supply chain.

“A key differentiator is the level of operational integration across the value chain,” he continues. “Working closely with clients, as well as loading and offloading points, allows for ongoing optimisation of routes, scheduling, and overall efficiency. This collaborative approach reduces unnecessary pressure on the system and supports more resilient supply chains.”

He says that long-term contract structures and established client relationships are another factor supporting resilience: “From a contract and service structure perspective, the focus is not on offsetting input cost volatility such as fuel or energy, but rather on creating stability through structured, well-managed service frameworks.

"Clearly defined contract models, managed closely, ensure consistency and operational continuity, giving clients greater certainty in how their logistics are executed even in volatile conditions.”

Additionally, Du Plessis noted that route diversification across road and port options provides a practical buffer against infrastructure constraints: “This flexibility enables operators to adjust routing strategies as conditions evolve, maintaining cargo flow even when primary channels are under pressure.”

Building resilience for next growth phase

South Africa’s mining sector appears to be on track for its next phase of growth, with logistics playing a central role. Standard Bank’s report notes that the country’s significant mineral reserves - including approximately 37% of global manganese resources - position it as a key player in global supply chains, particularly as demand for critical minerals accelerates.

"Reliable logistics is not just about moving material from point A to point B,” Du Plessis says. “It’s about ensuring continuity across the entire export chain. In a volatile market, this consistency becomes a competitive advantage for local producers and the broader economy.”