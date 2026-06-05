Levi’s launches Fifa World Cup 2026 Country Ringer Tees

The brand has lahnched its Country Ringer Tees, a global assortment of six country-specific ringer tees designed not as sports merch, but as everyday fashion pieces inspired by the colours and spirit of national pride – inspired by the fan culture that surrounds the game. Arriving just as the tournament kicks off, the assortment gives fans everywhere a way to wear their pride.

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Following the brand’s broader global partnership with football’s most iconic national federations, the Country Ringer Tees span five nations competing on the world’s biggest stage: Brazil, Argentina, France, England and Spain.

A US Ringer Tee previously launched as part of the Levi’s US Soccer Federation collection earlier this season. Each tee is built on the brand’s classic retro ringer silhouette and designed in the coluor palette of its country flag.

Inspired by global fan culture, the tees draw from how supporters around the world wear, remix, and represent their countries. The collection comes in two fits – the Retro Ringer Tee and the Retro Mini Ringer Tee – giving fans options for how they want to wear their country.

The campaign brings this spirit to life through a series of styled environments on and around a football field, capturing the energy, creativity, and individuality of fans around the world through a clean, editorial lens.

Rooted in the idea that the culture of the game is fan made, it centers the spaces, styles, and shared rituals shaped by supporters globally. Cast members are photographed in both intimate groupings and larger collective moments, showing how the same ringer tee silhouettes can be styled differently across countries and identities.

The tees are designed for the die-hard and the casual fan alike – for anyone who wants to be part of the cultural moment. These are pieces built to outlast the final whistle.

Levi’s Country Ringer Tees are available now at levi.co.za and select Levi’s retail locations worldwide.