Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Yellow Door EnergyCatchwordsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Implats earnings projected to take a big hit

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    9 Feb 2024
    9 Feb 2024
    Implats has reported a significant decrease in earnings for the closing six months of 2023. The driving force behind this downturn is a 37% drop in the achieved dollar revenue per 6E (platinum group metals) ounce sold, despite a 12% increase in sales from the 8% depreciation of the Rand that made the commodities cheaper for buyers using other currencies.
    Implats are directly exposed to the PGMs market downturn
    Implats are directly exposed to the PGMs market downturn

    Sales were buoyed by the first-time inclusion of Impala Bafokeng and better operations. But the good news was overshadowed by higher costs due to the inclusion of Impala Bafokeng’s costs and the weaker rand affecting the costs of Zimplats and Impala Canada.

    Because of this, Implats’ headline earnings for the period are expected to drop by 75% to 82%, to between R2.5bn and R3.5bn. Earnings per share are also expected to drop by 76% to 83%, to be between 279c and 391c/share.

    Source:
    #Sona2024: Missed opportunity for economic recovery plan

      5 hours

    For comparison, the earnings and EPS for the previous period were R14bn and 1,654c, respectively.

    Basic earnings for the period were further impacted by:

    Impala Canada had to write down, or “impair”, the value of their property, plant, and equipment by R701m, which equates to a loss of 78c/share.

    This impairment was necessary due to a significant drop in the price of palladium. Additionally, there were changes in mining and production processes. There was, however, no effect on Implats tax liabilities.

    The Two Rivers Platinum joint venture also faced an impairment of R987m, or 110c/share because of the decrease in the value of the Rand platinum group metal (PGM) pricing, as well as an increase in near-term capital expenditure from the Merensky Project, which is currently under construction.

    Implats anticipates its earnings to drop by 86% to 93%. This translates to earnings between R1bn and R2bn, and 112c and 224c/share. In the previous period, earnings were R14bn and 1,648c/share.

    The average number of shares increased to 894.75 million from 847.62 million.

    The total number of shares increased to 904.37 million from 866.40 million after issuing 37.97 million new shares for the Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited purchase.

    Official, audited results will be published around 29 February.

    Read more: financial results, Implats, earnings, PGMs, Lindsey Schutters
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity


    Related

    Source: © Careers Publicis Groupe in Paris, France. Publicis is putting AI at its core to become the industry’s first intelligent system
    Publicis Groupe's €300m investment plan for AI transformation
    8 hours
    Google renamed Bard, gets into its Gemini era
    Google renames Bard, goes all in on Gemini with new subscription plan
     1 day
    Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad on stage at Mining Indaba 2023. Source: Anglo American
    Anglo American Q4 production meets expectations, shows growth potential
     1 day
    Neal Froneman spoke to Bizcommunity at the Webber Wentzel 'Reimagining Mining' panel discussion.
    #MI24: Sibanye-Stillwater CEO says now is the time to invest in PGM
     2 days
    The panel at the Bowmans 2024 Mining Indaba Event included (from left) Dr Rebecca Maserumule, director for hydrogen and energy at DSI, Bart by Bart Nieuwoudt, lead legal specialist at Sasol, Stuart Heather-Clark, Africa Power Sector Energy Transition Lead at SLR Consulting, Claire Tucker head of our public law and regulatory practice, Bowmans.
    #MI24: Green hydrogen is not coming to save the PGM industry
     3 days
    Johannesburg joins 40 other cloud regions. Source: Google
    Joburg goes live as operational Google Cloud region
     4 Feb 2024
    Vodacom has emerged as Africa's biggest fintech platform. Source: x.com
    Forget revenue growth, Vodacom is Africa’s biggest fintech platform
     2 Feb 2024
    Gemini Pro now powers Google Bard
    Google brings advanced AI model Gemini to Bard in South Africa
     1 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz